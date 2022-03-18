Arkansas vs New Mexico State Prediction, Game Preview: NCAA Tournament Second Round

The Aggies were brilliant from the start in the stunning 70-63 win over UConn.

They couldn’t miss.

They hit all 13 free throw attempts and was 11-of-17 from three. They didn’t buckle late, and now they get an Arkansas team coming off a rough win over Vermont.

The Hogs live on the free throw line, but New Mexico State doesn’t get hit with a whole lot of fouls. The Aggies are great at defending the three, they’ve got the bulk to come up with plenty of blocks and rebounds, and …

