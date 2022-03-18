Arkansas vs New Mexico State Prediction, Game Preview: NCAA Tournament Second Round

Arkansas vs New Mexico State prediction: NCAA Tournament Second Round pick and college basketball game preview.
Arkansas vs New Mexico State Game Preview, NCAA Tournament Second Round How To Watch
Date: Saturday, March 19
Game Time: 8:40 pm
Venue: KeyBank Center, Buffalo, NY
How To Watch: TNT
Records: Arkansas (4 seed, 26-8)
New Mexico State (12 seed, 27-6)
Region: West
Why New Mexico State Will Win
The Aggies were brilliant from the start in the stunning 70-63 win over UConn.
They couldn’t miss.
They hit all 13 free throw attempts and was 11-of-17 from three. They didn’t buckle late, and now they get an Arkansas team coming off a rough win over Vermont.
The Hogs live on the free throw line, but New Mexico State doesn’t get hit with a whole lot of fouls. The Aggies are great at defending the three, they’ve got the bulk to come up with plenty of blocks and rebounds, and …
Why Arkansas Will Win
Yeah, that UConn win for New Mexico State came out of nowhere.
Yeah, the Aggies were brilliant on the free throw line – and they’ve been better lately – but they average under 70% on their chances.
Yeah, they couldn’t miss from three, but they’re not all that great from the outside. Now they get a Hog defense that’s allowing just 33% from three.
Arkansas is second in the nation in free throws made and third in free throws taken – it pushed past Vermont hitting 20-of-25 from the line – and it’ll get its share in this.
The Hogs will run, run, and keep running when it has a chance and …
Arkansas vs New Mexico State: What’s Going To Happen
UConn could run, too, but New Mexico State made up for it by making everything.
It’s not going to make everything in this.
New Mexico State hit its average of 46% from the field against the Huskies – and it might again – but it’s not nailing 65% from three.
Arkansas has been a bit rocky over the last several weeks coming into this, but now it’ll push through late with several big defensive stops.
The rebounding will be there with a whole slew of energy plays on the offensive glass – the Hogs will come up with several momentum-changing moments.
Arkansas vs New Mexico State Prediction: NCAA Tournament Second Round, Lines
Prediction: Arkansas 73, New Mexico State 65
Line: Arkansas -6.5, o/u: 138
ATS Confidence out of 5: 4
Arkansas vs New Mexico State Must See Rating: 3.5
