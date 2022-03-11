Arkansas vs LSU College Basketball Prediction, Game Preview, Lines, How To Watch

The Hogs are going to run those LSU legs that seemed a tad sleepy in the second half of the win over Missouri.

They’ve already beaten the Tigers twice this year – including a 77-76 thriller last week – but hitting seemingly every free throw. They won the rebounding margin big in the 65-58 win, and struggled on the defensive glass in the second victory, but they still found a way to win.

LSU will come up with a whole lot of steals, but they’ll get hit with a whole lot of fouls while doing it. Arkansas leads the nation in made free throws, and they’re about to own the line. But …

