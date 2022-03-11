Arkansas vs LSU College Basketball Prediction, Game Preview, Lines, How To Watch

Arkansas vs LSU prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Friday, March 11
Arkansas vs LSU Game Preview, SEC Tournament How To Watch
Date: Friday, March 11
Game Time: 2:00 ET
Venue: Amalie Arena, Tampa, FL
How To Watch: ESPN
Record: Arkansas (24-7), LSU (22-10)
Why Arkansas Will Win
The Hogs are going to run those LSU legs that seemed a tad sleepy in the second half of the win over Missouri.
They’ve already beaten the Tigers twice this year – including a 77-76 thriller last week – but hitting seemingly every free throw. They won the rebounding margin big in the 65-58 win, and struggled on the defensive glass in the second victory, but they still found a way to win.
LSU will come up with a whole lot of steals, but they’ll get hit with a whole lot of fouls while doing it. Arkansas leads the nation in made free throws, and they’re about to own the line. But …
Why LSU Will Win
The turnovers. LSU will foul Arkansas a whole slew of times, but it’ll also generate steals and more steals. The Tigers lead the nation in them, forcing 12 turnovers last week and 17 in the first game.
Arkansas can shoot, and it’ll come up with turnovers, too, but it’s not going to bomb away from three and it needs to rock on the boards. Again, it did the job in the first game, but LSU was +7 in the second matchup.
It’s 20-1 when it clamps down defensively and allows teams to shoot 41% or worse, but …
Arkansas vs LSU: What’s Going To Happen
Arkansas has shot 41% or worse just 11 times, and it usually found ways to win all of them.
LSU will be fine for about 30 minutes, and then the pace will catch up to the team’s legs. It’s going to be good on the free throw line, but again, it’s going against the nation’s best team in free throws made. That – and a fresh Hog team – will be enough to move on in a fun game.
Arkansas vs LSU: Prediction, Lines
Arkansas 76, LSU 71
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
ATS Confidence out of 5: COMING
Arkansas vs LSU Must See Rating: 4
