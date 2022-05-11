Arkansas State Red Wolves Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Arkansas State

By May 11, 2022 1:56 am

Arkansas State Red Wolves Preview 2022: Who are the top 10 players going into the season?

Arkansas State Red Wolves Preview
Offense, Defense Breakdown | Keys To The Season
Season Prediction, What Will HappenSchedule

1
LB/DE Kivon Bennett, Sr.

One of the few bright spots on one of the nation’s worst defenses, the 6-2, 236-pound Tennessee transfer earned Second Team All-Sun Belt honors with 58 tackles, seven sacks, and 15.5 tackles for loss with two forced fumbles.

2
QB James Blackman, Sr.

6-5, 190, 109-183 (60%), 1,344 yards, 8 TD, 4 INT in 8 games

3
WR Te’Vailance Hunt, Sr.

6-1, 208, 52 catches, 758 yards (14.6 ypc), 6 TD

4
WR Jeff Foreman, Jr.

6-0, 173, 31 catches, 556 yards (17.9 ypc), 2 TD

5
CB Samy Johnson, Sr.

5-10, 188, 27 tackles, 3 INT, 2 broken up passes

6
P Ryan Hanson, Soph.

6-2, 218, Third Team All-Sun Belt, 43.5 yard average

7
CB Leon Jones, Jr.

6-1, 192, 23 tackles, 1 INT, 8 broken up passes in eight games

8
OG Mekhi Butler, Soph.

6-3, 338, former JUCO transfer who didn’t see time last year but might start at one of the guard spots

9
LB King Mwikuta, Jr.

6-5, 238, 6 tackles in three years as a special teamer for Alabama

10
C/G Ethan Miner, Soph.

6-2, 278, center/guard in his second season as a starter

2022 College Football Schedules: All 131 Teams

