Arkansas 21, Mississippi State 14: 5 Thoughts, Instant Reaction, What Matters

A two game sample size is hardly enough to take anything away from a coaching era, but Mississippi State fans have now seen what this is.

Leach’s team will be good enough to beat just about anyone on the right day, and it’ll be just flaky enough to lose to anyone – because the system allows too many own goals – if it doesn’t work right.

Turn the ball over four times, and that’s it.

Mississippi State dominated the time of possession battle 36:20 to 23:40, outgained Arkansas 400 to 275, and lost.

When it works, it’s amazing. When it doesn’t, it’s that big budget superhero movie with a whole lot of pyrotechnics and no plot.