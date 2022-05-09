Arizona Wildcats Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

Arizona Wildcats Preview 2022: Who are the top 10 players going into the season?
1
WR Jacob Cowing, Jr.
The 5-11, 170-pound UTEP transfer was a big-time playmaker for an offense that didn’t have a whole lot of pop. The All-Conference USA star and good pro prospect averaged over 18 yards per catch in his three seasons with the Miners, catching 141 passes for 2.595 yards and 13 touchdowns.
2
DT Kyon Barrs, Jr.
6-3, 297, 33 tackles, five sacks, 8 TFL
3
CB Christian Roland-Wallace, Jr.
6-0, 200, 48 tackles, 1 INT, 1.5 sacks, 3 broken up passes
4
QB Jayden de Laura, Soph.
6-0, 186, Washington State transfer, 305-of-488 (63%) with the Cougars for 3,684 yards, 28 TDs, 13 INT, 101 rushing yards, 5 TDs
5
S Christian Young, Jr.
6-3, 222, 67 tackles, 4 broken up passes, 2 TFL
6
DE Jalen Harris, Sr.
6-5, 266, 47 tackles, 3.5 sacks, 5.5 TFL, 4 broken up passes
7
P Kyle Ostendorp, Soph.
6-1, 205, First Team All-Pac-12, 49.3 average, 17 inside the 20
8
RB Michael Wiley, Jr.
5-11, 202, 91 carries, 302 yards (3.32 ypc), 2 touchdowns. 33 catches, 297 yards, 4 TDs
9
WR Tetairoa McMillan, Fr.
6-4, 186, 5-star recruit, 2022 California Player of the Year
10
DE Hunter Echols, Sr.
6-5, 245 pound USC transfer. 50 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 4 TFL for the Trojans
