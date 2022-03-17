Arizona vs Wright State Prediction, Game Preview: NCAA Tournament First Round

The Raiders were terrific in their 93-82 win over Wright State that wasn’t even that close.

They were great at stopping the three, hit 43% of their own shots from the outside, and they rebounded just about everything. Guard Tanner Holden went off for 37 points, fellow guard Trey Calvin pumped in 21, and …

Okay, okay, so there’s not remotely enough size to deal with Arizona up front, they’re going to get destroyed on the boards. They can crank up the points, they’re going to make their free throws whenever they get a chance, and they move the ball with Holden, Calvin, and the guards to hold up against a Wildcat defense that doesn’t force mistakes.

However …

