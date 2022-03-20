Arizona vs TCU Prediction, Game Preview: NCAA Tournament Second Round

Arizona vs TCU prediction: NCAA Tournament Second Round pick and college basketball game preview.
Arizona vs TCU Game Preview, How To Watch
Date: Sunday, March 20
Game Time: 9:40 pm
Venue: Viejas Arena, San Diego, CA
How To Watch: TBS
Records: Arizona (1 seed, 32-3)
TCU (9 seed, 21-12)
Region: South
Why TCU Will Win
TCU has the exact right mix to screw up a one seed.
It’s got enough depth to create several different looks and options, there’s just enough size to match up well in certain areas, and rebounds, rebounds, rebounds.
This isn’t the best shooting team around, but it hit more than half of its shots in the 69-42 pummeling of Seton Hall, and it made 46% from the field against Kansas.
Where it really stepped up is on the boards, going +14 in rebounding margin against Seton Hall after going +11 against Kansas – it averages close to nine more rebounds than its opponents all year.
Combine that with a hard-nosed defensive style that keeps games in the 60s, and if Arizona comes out sleepy like it was against Wright State …
Why Arizona Will Win
Yeah, TCU can rebound. Now it gets to face the best team in America at it.
Arizona wasn’t sharp in the 87-70 win over Wright State in the first round, but it didn’t exactly crank up the intensity or focus. It still ended up out rebounding the Raiders by 20.
TCU is going to put up between 60 and 69 points because that’s what it does. That’s not going to be enough if it doesn’t crank up the offensive rebounds.
The Horned Frogs couldn’t shoot in they early March win over Kansas, but they got 18 offensive rebounds. There have been a few rocky moments for Arizona on the glass here and there, but it’s still No. 2 in the nation in defensive boards.
TCU isn’t getting 18 offensive rebounds in this.
The Horned Frogs turn it over way too much, they don’t do a thing from three, and they don’t take the ball away.
So …
Arizona vs TCU: What’s Going To Happen
Seriously, now healthy is Kerr Kriisa?
Arizona can win without its guard, but he’s a settling force who makes everything a whole lot smoother.
He’s supposed to be ready to go, and he was supposedly healthy enough to play in the first round on his bum ankle, but the coaches kept him on the bench since he wasn’t needed.
Arizona turned it over 19 times against Wright State, and there’s going to be a big, big problem if it’s close to that sloppy. TCU – who’s 9-1 when forcing 14 or more turnovers – doesn’t need the help.
Again with TCU scoring between 60 and 69 points, because that what it does.
Arizona has scored fewer than 70 just three times.
Arizona vs TCU Prediction: NCAA Tournament Second Round, Lines
Prediction: Arizona 75, TCU 65
Line: Arizona -9.5, o/u: 143.5
ATS Confidence out of 5:2
Arizona vs TCU Must See Rating: 4
