Arizona vs TCU Prediction, Game Preview: NCAA Tournament Second Round

TCU has the exact right mix to screw up a one seed.

It’s got enough depth to create several different looks and options, there’s just enough size to match up well in certain areas, and rebounds, rebounds, rebounds.

This isn’t the best shooting team around, but it hit more than half of its shots in the 69-42 pummeling of Seton Hall, and it made 46% from the field against Kansas.

Where it really stepped up is on the boards, going +14 in rebounding margin against Seton Hall after going +11 against Kansas – it averages close to nine more rebounds than its opponents all year.

Combine that with a hard-nosed defensive style that keeps games in the 60s, and if Arizona comes out sleepy like it was against Wright State …

