Arizona vs Stanford College Basketball Prediction, Game Preview

Okay, so Arizona State totally and completely gagged away the first round of the Pac-12 Tournament, but give Stanford credit for helping to make it happen.

The Cardinal roared back late to win in a 71-70 thriller, and now it’s playing with house money against – let’s be real here – the best team in college basketball.

Stanford was able to hang around with the Wildcats for a while in the 81-69 loss in Tucson, and now it has to do what it did against ASU and rebound, rebound, rebound.

The offense isn’t good enough to win this in a wild shootout, so at both ends it has to hang around on the glass after coming up with 43 boards against the Sun Devils.

