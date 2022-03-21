Arizona vs Houston Prediction, Game Preview: NCAA Tournament Sweet 16

Arizona vs Houston prediction: NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 pick and college basketball game preview.
Arizona vs Houston Game Preview, How To Watch
Date: Thursday, March 24
Game Time: 9:59 pm
Venue: AT&T Center, San Antonio, TX
How To Watch: TBS
Records: Arizona (1 seed, 31-3)
Houston (5 seed, 31-5)
Region: South
Why Houston Will Win
Arizona has a bad, bad problem with turnovers.
It gave away 16 in the loss to TCU, 19 against Wright State, and 64 total over the last four games.
The Houston defense attacks like mad – it’s third in the nation in steals – and it’s about the be a big bother to screw up the Wildcat O. However …
Arizona rebounds better than anyone in the country.
It has the most boards overall and is sixth in rebounding margin. Even so, TCU was a killer on the glass with 48 boards and a whopping 20 offensive rebounds.
Now the Cats get to face a Houston team that killed Illinois on the offensive glass.
Combine all of the other positives with the defensive toughness on the boards like TCU could do, and Houston – with four days to prepare – should be able to all but negate the Wildcat advantage on the boards.
However …
Why Arizona Will Win
There’s a huge size differential problem for Houston.
There might be a few big men, but this is a much taller Arizona team that’s able to use that in a variety of styles.
Ben Manthurin might have taken over the thrilling OT win over TCU, and there were other great performances, but the team’s ability inside to hold up against a Horned Frog power plays turned out to be the big difference.
Houston is more active, but Arizona has the sheer height to go along with the production coming from other parts.
Best of all for the Wildcats is time. Guard Kerr Kriisa was back against TCU from his injured ankle, but he had a rough time making with just three points with miss after miss.
And Arizona still won.
Arizona vs Houston: What’s Going To Happen
If Arizona plays like it did in the first two games of the tournament, it’s about to get smoked.
Getting past Wright State with a sloppy effort was a bad look, but not being able to match TCU’s intensity was a big deal, too.
The few days off will do wonders for Kriisa and Arizona. the talent is undeniable, but there are way too many lulls.
This will be a defensive game from both sides, but again, the height on Arizona – Houston won’t overcome that.
Arizona vs Houston Prediction: NCAA Tournament Sweet 16, Lines
Prediction: Arizona 77, Houston 72
Line: Arizona -2, o/u: 145
ATS Confidence out of 5: 4
Arizona vs Houston Must See Rating: 4.5
