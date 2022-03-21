Arizona vs Houston Prediction, Game Preview: NCAA Tournament Sweet 16

Arizona has a bad, bad problem with turnovers.

It gave away 16 in the loss to TCU, 19 against Wright State, and 64 total over the last four games.

The Houston defense attacks like mad – it’s third in the nation in steals – and it’s about the be a big bother to screw up the Wildcat O. However …

Arizona rebounds better than anyone in the country.

It has the most boards overall and is sixth in rebounding margin. Even so, TCU was a killer on the glass with 48 boards and a whopping 20 offensive rebounds.

Now the Cats get to face a Houston team that killed Illinois on the offensive glass.

Combine all of the other positives with the defensive toughness on the boards like TCU could do, and Houston – with four days to prepare – should be able to all but negate the Wildcat advantage on the boards.

However …

