Arizona vs Colorado College Basketball Prediction, Game Preview

Arizona vs Colorado prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Friday, March 11
Arizona vs Colorado Game Preview, Pac-12 Tournament How To Watch
Date: Friday, March 11
Game Time: 9:00 ET
Venue: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV
How To Watch: Pac-12 Network
Record: Arizona (29-3), Colorado (21-10)
Why Colorado Will Win
Check out the Buffaloes doing big things in the Pac-12 Tournament again.
They didn’t have any real problems against Colorado in an 80-69 win, mainly because they came up with a WHOLE lot of rebounds. They’ve now won eight of their last nine games, they’re ultra-efficient when they choose to take threes, and again, the rebounds.
You can’t hang with Arizona if you can’t hit the boards, and Colorado did just that in a stunning 79-63 win in Boulder. They at least held serve – both had 30 rebounds – after getting whacked on the glass in a blowout loss in the first meeting.
Arizona has been a tad sleepy lately – it struggled WAY too much in an 84-80 win over Stanford, but …
Why Arizona Will Win
When it decides to turn it up a few notches, forget it.
Arizona has the talent inside and out, the ability on the boards, and the firepower that Colorado just doesn’t have.
Yeah, the Buffs are good on the glass, but they don’t shoot enough threes, and the worst thing that could’ve happened to them was Stanford hitting 55% from the outside.
Arizona should be a whole lot more focused and energetic defensively than it was on Thursday.
Arizona vs Colorado: What’s Going To Happen
Colorado was hardly perfect against Oregon, but it was active and it kept on attacking.
There’s certainly no fear going against a mighty Wildcat team, but it’s going to love on the boards and it won’t come up with enough defensive big plays like it did in the last meeting.
And no. Arizona isn’t shooing just 39% from the field again. Colorado will be right there with chances to pull this off, but again, it’s not happening from three to do it.
Arizona vs Colorado: Prediction, Lines
Arizona 78, Colorado 69
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
ATS Confidence out of 5: COMING
Arizona vs Colorado Must See Rating: 4
