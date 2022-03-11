Arizona vs Colorado College Basketball Prediction, Game Preview

Check out the Buffaloes doing big things in the Pac-12 Tournament again.

They didn’t have any real problems against Colorado in an 80-69 win, mainly because they came up with a WHOLE lot of rebounds. They’ve now won eight of their last nine games, they’re ultra-efficient when they choose to take threes, and again, the rebounds.

You can’t hang with Arizona if you can’t hit the boards, and Colorado did just that in a stunning 79-63 win in Boulder. They at least held serve – both had 30 rebounds – after getting whacked on the glass in a blowout loss in the first meeting.

Arizona has been a tad sleepy lately – it struggled WAY too much in an 84-80 win over Stanford, but …

