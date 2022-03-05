Arizona vs Cal College Basketball Prediction, Game Preview

Arizona vs Cal prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Saturday, March 5
Arizona vs Cal How To Watch
Date: Saturday, March 5
Game Time: 5:00 ET
Venue: McKale Center, Tucson, AZ
How To Watch: Pac-12 Network
Record: Arizona (27-3), Cal (12-18)
Why Arizona Will Win
Just how much does Arizona care?
If it wants to try and make any sort of a statement, or if it wants to stay sharp after two straight dominant wins, this could be as ugly as the 96-71 win over the Bears back in January.
Cal is having a few problems scoring.
It managed just 44 points in the loss to Arizona State, is struggling to get past 60 over the last several weeks, and has pushed past 70 just twice since January 2nd.
There’s no Cal offense, there’s nothing happening from three, and here have only been 13 free throw attempts over the last two games.
BUT …
Why Cal Will Win
No, really. Just how much does Arizona care?
It has the Pac-12 regular season championship easily won and has much bigger and better things coming. If it was ever going to take a wee bit of a break and get some of the other parts involved, this would be the time.
Cal does a whole lot of things wrong, but it’s great at guarding the three. Depending on how much Arizona wants to get going from the outside, that could be a wee bit of an issue.
The Bear offense doesn’t do much to create its own shots, but it generates plenty of assists to keep things moving. But to pull this off …
Arizona vs Cal: What’s Going To Happen
Arizona is going to need to rest everyone. That’s not all that crazy of an idea considering there’s just one senior for Senior Day, but it’s the final regular season game of the home season and the team should show up large.
It had the Pac-12 regular season championship all but wrapped up a while ago, and it still woke up in time to put away Stanford by 12 and rolled at USC just before that.
It’ll be a good start, sleepy middle, solid finish with the defense stepping up when it has to.
Arizona vs Cal Prediction, Lines
Arizona 80, Cal 59
Line: Arizona -22, o/u: 141
ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5
Must See Rating: 2
