Arizona State Sun Devils Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

There might be other key new parts to the Arizona State puzzle, but the 6-0, 198-pound Valladay might be the most explosive as the school’s next 1,000-yard runner. There isn’t a lot of power, but he’ll get five yards every time he gets the ball, averaging over that on his 626 carries for 3,274 yards with 19 scores at Wyoming. He’s growing into more of a receiver, too.