Appalachian State Mountaineers Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

Appalachian State Mountaineers Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

Appalachian State

Appalachian State Mountaineers Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

By May 9, 2022 11:03 am

By |

Appalachian State Mountaineers Preview 2022: Who are the top 10 players going into the season?

Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

Appalachian State Mountaineers Preview
Offense. Defense Breakdown | Keys To The Season
Season Prediction, What Will HappenSchedule

 

 

 

 

 

1
LB Nick Hampton, Sr.

There might be other Mountaineers who earned more attention and recognition than the Third Team All-Sun Belt star, but for a team that was dominant at getting into the backfield – and loses most of the production – the 6-3, 225-pound Hampton needs to stand out again after making 68 tackles with a team-high 11 sacks and 17.5 tackles for loss.

2
CB Steven Jones, Sr. 

5-10, 180, 51 tackles, 5 INT (3 for TDs), 8 broken up passes, 4 tackles for loss. First Team All-Sun Belt

3
OT Cooper Hodges, Sr.

6-4, 295, First Team All-Sun Belt offense. Three-time all-star going into his fourth year as the starter, working at right tackle

4
RB Nate Noel, Jr.

5-10, 190, 199 carries for 1,126 yards (5.7 ypc), 4 TD, First Team All-Sun Belt

5
RB Camerun Peoples, Sr.

6-2, 220, 166 carries, 926 yards (5.6 ypc), 14 TD, Second Team All-Sun Belt

6
LB Trey Cobb, Sr.

6-2, 220, 75 tackles, 3 INT, 5.5 TFL, 4 broken up passes, Second Team All-Sun Belt

7
OT Anderson Hardy, Sr.

6-6, 290, All-Sun Belt Third Team offense, second year as the full-time starting left tackle

8
QB Chase Brice, Sr.

6-2, 235, 242-of-390 (62%), 3,337 yards, 27 TD, 11 INT, 161 rushing yards, 3 TDs

9
DT Jordon Earle, Sr.

6-2, 290, 21 tackles, 2 TFL, 5 quarterback hurries

10
LB Brendan Harrington, Sr.

6-1, 225, 31 tackles, 3 sacks, 5 TFL, 4 broken up passes

Appalachian State Mountaineers Preview
Offense. Defense Breakdown | Keys To The Season
Season Prediction, What Will HappenSchedule

2022 College Football Schedules: All 131 Teams

, , , , , , , 2022 Preview, Appalachian State, CFN, College Football Features, News, Sun Belt, Teams Conferences

More CFN

From The Web

Latest

More College Football News
Home