Appalachian State Mountaineers Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

Appalachian State Mountaineers Preview 2022: Who are the top 10 players going into the season?
1
LB Nick Hampton, Sr.
There might be other Mountaineers who earned more attention and recognition than the Third Team All-Sun Belt star, but for a team that was dominant at getting into the backfield – and loses most of the production – the 6-3, 225-pound Hampton needs to stand out again after making 68 tackles with a team-high 11 sacks and 17.5 tackles for loss.
2
CB Steven Jones, Sr.
5-10, 180, 51 tackles, 5 INT (3 for TDs), 8 broken up passes, 4 tackles for loss. First Team All-Sun Belt
3
OT Cooper Hodges, Sr.
6-4, 295, First Team All-Sun Belt offense. Three-time all-star going into his fourth year as the starter, working at right tackle
4
RB Nate Noel, Jr.
5-10, 190, 199 carries for 1,126 yards (5.7 ypc), 4 TD, First Team All-Sun Belt
5
RB Camerun Peoples, Sr.
6-2, 220, 166 carries, 926 yards (5.6 ypc), 14 TD, Second Team All-Sun Belt
6
LB Trey Cobb, Sr.
6-2, 220, 75 tackles, 3 INT, 5.5 TFL, 4 broken up passes, Second Team All-Sun Belt
7
OT Anderson Hardy, Sr.
6-6, 290, All-Sun Belt Third Team offense, second year as the full-time starting left tackle
8
QB Chase Brice, Sr.
6-2, 235, 242-of-390 (62%), 3,337 yards, 27 TD, 11 INT, 161 rushing yards, 3 TDs
9
DT Jordon Earle, Sr.
6-2, 290, 21 tackles, 2 TFL, 5 quarterback hurries
10
LB Brendan Harrington, Sr.
6-1, 225, 31 tackles, 3 sacks, 5 TFL, 4 broken up passes
