AP Top 25 Poll Projection, Rankings Prediction 2020: What It Might Have Been After Week 1

What would the 2020 Week 1 AP college football rankings have probably looked like? It’s our projected best guess.

As the season goes on – with the rankings coming out next week – the AP won’t rank teams that aren’t expected to play in 2020. This takes that into account.

This is just a projection and prediction and not the real AP top 25 poll, so don’t get mad or too happy – we’re making the best educational guess possible on a projection. Also listed is the 2020 preseason ranking – in parentheses – and votes received.

Photo Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports