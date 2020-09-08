AP Top 25 Poll Projection, Rankings Prediction 2020: What It Might Have Been After Week 1

AP Top 25 Poll Projection, Rankings Prediction 2020: What It Might Have Been After Week 1

What would the 2020 Week 1 AP college football rankings have probably looked like? It’s our projected best guess.  

As the season goes on – with the rankings coming out next week – the AP won’t rank teams that aren’t expected to play in 2020. This takes that into account.

This is just a projection and prediction and not the real AP top 25 poll, so don’t get mad or too happy – we’re making the best educational guess possible on a projection. Also listed is the 2020 preseason ranking – in parentheses – and votes received.

25
TCU (T38) 9

24
Baylor (36) 15

23
Kentucky (34) 20

22
Appalachian State (32) 26

21
BYU (NR) 0

20
Louisville (31) 32

19
Miami (30) 42

18
Virginia Tech (27) 85

17
Memphis (26) 86

16
Tennessee (25) 133

15
Iowa State (23) 199

14
UCF (21) 229

13
Cincinnati (20) 234

12
North Carolina (18) 496

11
Oklahoma State (15) 672

10
Texas (14) 703

9
Texas A&M Aggies (13) 764

8
Auburn Tigers (11) 852

7
Notre Dame (12) 995

6
Florida (8) 1125

5
LSU (6) 1186 (1 1st)

4
Oklahoma (5) 1269

3
Georgia (4) 1270

2
Alabama (3) 1422 (2 1st)

1
Clemson (1) 1520 (38 1st)

