Preview 2020: College Football News All-American Athletic Conference Team, Top 30 Players

Preview 2020: College Football News All-American Athletic Conference Team, Top 30 Players

American Athletic

Preview 2020: College Football News All-American Athletic Conference Team, Top 30 Players

By 4 hours ago

By |

College Football News All-American Athletic Conference Team

Preview 2020: Previewing and looking ahead to the American Athletic season with the College Football News All-American Athletic Conference Team & Top 30 players. 

Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews 

2020 AAC Team Previews
Cincinnati | East Carolina | Houston | Memphis
NavySMU | Temple | Tulane | Tulsa | UCF | USF

CFN in 60 Video Previews

Preseason Offensive Player of the Year: RB Kenneth Gainwell, Soph. Memphis

Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

The 2020 Memphis running game was supposed to revolve around Patrick Taylor, but he was never quite healthy and he only played in six games. He still finished second on the team with 78 carries.

Kenneth Gainwell, though, managed to fill the void, carrying the ball 231 times for 1,459 yards and 13 touchdowns – averaging over six yards per carry – and catching 51 passes for 610 yards and three scores.

The Memphis offense is strong enough – and the backfield is good enough – to keep the 5-11, 191-pound do-it-all star from being overused, but he’s too terrific to not have the ball in his hands as much as possible.

Preseason Defensive Player of the Year: S Richie Grant, Sr. UCF

Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

How is he not in the NFL already?

The 6-0, 194-pound all-around playmaker followed up a 108-tackle, six-interception sophomore season with 78 stops and one pick, but with eight broken up passes as the star of a solid Knight secondary.

This year, he’s once again going to be among the nation’s best safeties and most dangerous defensive backs.

He might not be huge, but he’s a terrific hitter with outstanding speed and range. Throw in his all-conference smarts in the classroom along with the experience and talent, and he and UCF will be in for another huge season.

Preseason All-American Athletic Conference Team: Offense

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

QB – Shane Buechele, Sr. SMU (pictured)

RB – Shamari Brooks, Sr. Tulsa

RB – Kenneth Gainwell, Soph. Memphis

WR – Damonte Coxie, Sr. Memphis

WR – Marquez Stevenson, Sr. Houston

TE – Kylen Granson, Sr. SMU

OT – Isaac Moore, Jr. Temple

OG – Corey Dublin, Sr. Tulane

C – Dylan Parham, Jr. East Carolina (or OG)

OG – Cole Schneider, Jr. UCF

OT – Jaylon Thomas, Jr. SMU

Preseason All-American Athletic Conference Team: Defense

Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

DE – Joseph Dorceus, Sr. Memphis

DT – Ifeanyi Maijeh, Jr. Temple

DT – Elijah Ponder, Sr. Cincinnati

DE – Patrick Johnson, Sr. Tulane

LB – Dwayne Boyles, Jr. USF

LB – Zaven Collins, Jr. Tulsa

LB – Diego Fagot, Jr. Navy

CB – Ahmad Gardner, Soph. Cincinnati

S – Richie Grant, Sr. UCF

S – Ja’von Hicks, Jr. Cincinnati

CB – Aaron Robinson, Sr. UCF

Preseason All-American Athletic Conference Team: Special Teams

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

PK – Riley Patterson, Sr. Memphis

P – James Smith, Sr. Cincinnati

KR – Marquez Stevenson, Sr. Houston (pictured)

PR – Otis Anderson, Jr. UCF

Preseason Top 30 American Athletic Conference Players

James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

30. CB Ja’Quan McMillian, Soph. East Carolina

29. OG Cole Schneider, Jr. UCF

28. OT Jaylon Thomas, Jr. SMU

27. QB Dillon Gabriel, Soph. UCF

26. DE Turner Coxe, Sr. SMU

25. S Chase Kuerschen, Sr. Tulane

24. RB Otis Anderson, Sr. UCF

23. WR Jaden Blue, Jr. Temple

22. LB Zaven Collins, Jr. Tulsa

21. QB Holton Ahlers, Jr. East Carolina (pictured)

20. CB KJ Sails, Sr. USF

19. DE Joseph Dorceus, Sr. Memphis

18. CB Aaron Robinson, Sr. UCF

17. LB Dwayne Boyles, Jr. USF

16. WR Marquez Stevenson, Sr. Houston

15. DT Kenny Turnier, Sr. UCF

14. S Grant Stuard, Sr. Houston

13. DT Ifeanyi Maijeh, Jr. Temple

12. S Darrick Forrest, Sr. Cincinnati

11. CB Ahmad Gardner, Soph. Cincinnati

10. RB Shamari Brooks, Sr. Tulsa

9. LB Diego Fagot, Jr. Navy

8. WR Damonte Coxie, Sr. Memphis

7. QB Brady White, Sr. Memphis

6. S Ja’von Hicks, Jr. Cincinnati

5. DT Elijah Ponder, Sr. Cincinnati

4. DE Patrick Johnson, Sr. Tulane

3. QB Shane Buechele, Sr. SMU

2. S Richie Grant, Sr. UCF

1. RB Kenneth Gainwell, Soph. Memphis

2020 AAC Team Previews
Cincinnati | East Carolina | Houston | Memphis
NavySMU | Temple | Tulane | Tulsa | UCF | USF

, , , , , , , , , , 2020 Preview, American Athletic, CFN, Cincinnati, East Carolina, Features, Houston, Memphis, Navy, News, SMU, Temple, Tulane, Tulsa, UCF, USF

More CFN

From The Web

Latest

More College Football News
Home