Preview 2020: College Football News All-American Athletic Conference Team, Top 30 Players

The 2020 Memphis running game was supposed to revolve around Patrick Taylor, but he was never quite healthy and he only played in six games. He still finished second on the team with 78 carries.

Kenneth Gainwell, though, managed to fill the void, carrying the ball 231 times for 1,459 yards and 13 touchdowns – averaging over six yards per carry – and catching 51 passes for 610 yards and three scores.

The Memphis offense is strong enough – and the backfield is good enough – to keep the 5-11, 191-pound do-it-all star from being overused, but he’s too terrific to not have the ball in his hands as much as possible.