Alabama vs Vanderbilt College Basketball Prediction, Game Preview

The Commodores got through the light scrimmage against Georgia with an 86-51 win to warm up for what’s coming.

Georgia isn’t great at shooting the three, but the Vanderbilt defense did a nice job on the outside, rebounded well, and that all has to work again against an Alabama team that’s going to fire and keep firing.

The Commodores were right there against the Tide in a 74-72 loss a few weeks ago by holding down the three. They can get out on the perimeter and be a bother, and they can fire threes of their own to keep up the pace. However …

– Latest Polls AP | Coaches