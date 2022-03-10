Alabama vs Vanderbilt College Basketball Prediction, Game Preview

Alabama vs Vanderbilt prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Thursday, March 10
Alabama vs Vanderbilt Game Preview, SEC Tournament How To Watch
Date: Thursday, March 10
Game Time: 8:00 ET
Venue: Amalie Arena, Tampa, FL
How To Watch: SEC Network
Record: Vanderbilt (16-15), Alabama (19-12)
Why Vanderbilt Will Win
The Commodores got through the light scrimmage against Georgia with an 86-51 win to warm up for what’s coming.
Georgia isn’t great at shooting the three, but the Vanderbilt defense did a nice job on the outside, rebounded well, and that all has to work again against an Alabama team that’s going to fire and keep firing.
The Commodores were right there against the Tide in a 74-72 loss a few weeks ago by holding down the three. They can get out on the perimeter and be a bother, and they can fire threes of their own to keep up the pace. However …
Why Alabama Will Win
Vanderbilt turned the ball over too much in the first meeting, and that’s going to be a problem again.
Among the worst teams in the nation in turnovers, they gave it up 19 times in the loss and that turned out to be the difference. Alabama turns it over a ton, too, but it does a better job of making up for it with rebounds, threes, and with a frenetic style at times that can overwhelm teams.
Alabama vs Vanderbilt: What’s Going To Happen
Alabama isn’t playing all that well, especially defensively. Can it right the ship against a Vanderbilt team that’s been able to hang with the bad teams and beat those that don’t shoot threes, but buckle in shootouts against the bombers.
The Commodores are 1-5 against teams that make nine or more threes. Alabama has done that 16 times – it’s going to make nine or more threes.
Alabama vs Vanderbilt: Prediction, Lines
Alabama 80, Vanderbilt 74
Line: Alabama -5.5, o/u: 148.5
ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5
Alabama vs Vanderbilt Must See Rating: 3
