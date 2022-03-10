Alabama vs Vanderbilt College Basketball Prediction, Game Preview

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama vs Vanderbilt College Basketball Prediction, Game Preview

College Basketball

Alabama vs Vanderbilt College Basketball Prediction, Game Preview

By March 10, 2022 12:34 pm

By |

Alabama vs Vanderbilt prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Thursday, March 10

Alabama vs Vanderbilt Game Preview, SEC Tournament How To Watch

Date: Thursday, March 10
Game Time: 8:00 ET
Venue: Amalie Arena, Tampa, FL
How To Watch: SEC Network
Record: Vanderbilt (16-15), Alabama (19-12)
Sign up and live stream college basketball on ESPN+

All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Why Vanderbilt Will Win

The Commodores got through the light scrimmage against Georgia with an 86-51 win to warm up for what’s coming.

Georgia isn’t great at shooting the three, but the Vanderbilt defense did a nice job on the outside, rebounded well, and that all has to work again against an Alabama team that’s going to fire and keep firing.

The Commodores were right there against the Tide in a 74-72 loss a few weeks ago by holding down the three. They can get out on the perimeter and be a bother, and they can fire threes of their own to keep up the pace. However …

– Latest Polls AP | Coaches

Why Alabama Will Win

Vanderbilt turned the ball over too much in the first meeting, and that’s going to be a problem again.

Among the worst teams in the nation in turnovers, they gave it up 19 times in the loss and that turned out to be the difference. Alabama turns it over a ton, too, but it does a better job of making up for it with rebounds, threes, and with a frenetic style at times that can overwhelm teams.

Conference Tournament Game Previews, Predictions

Alabama vs Vanderbilt: What’s Going To Happen

Alabama isn’t playing all that well, especially defensively. Can it right the ship against a Vanderbilt team that’s been able to hang with the bad teams and beat those that don’t shoot threes, but buckle in shootouts against the bombers.

The Commodores are 1-5 against teams that make nine or more threes. Alabama has done that 16 times – it’s going to make nine or more threes.

CFN Latest NFL Mock Draft: Post-Combine

Alabama vs Vanderbilt: Prediction, Lines

Alabama 80, Vanderbilt 74
Line: Alabama -5.5, o/u: 148.5
ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Alabama vs Vanderbilt Must See Rating: 3

5: Calvin Ridley’s suspension
1: The NFL bombardment of gambling ads

2022 College Football Schedules: All 131 Teams

, , , , , , , , , Alabama, CFN, College Basketball, College Football Predictions, How to watch, Lines, March Madness, News, SEC, Vanderbilt, Week 18

More CFN

From The Web

Latest

More College Football News
Home