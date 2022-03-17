Alabama vs Notre Dame Prediction, Game Preview: NCAA Tournament First Round

Notre Dame is certainly tournament tested now after surviving a wild and fantastic double-overtime win over Rutgers.

The Scarlet Knights hit the Irish with big shot after big shot, but there was never any quit even though the outside shooting was off, the rebounding was shaky, and the free throws weren’t dropping.

The Irish are usually dominant from the outside – at least with bulk threes – and Alabama is just okay at guarding the perimeter. Most importantly in this, the Notre Dame offense is air tight with the ball – there just aren’t enough turnovers to matter.

The Irish just played a double OT game and turned it over five times.

They can play defense, but they’ll have no problems getting into a back-and-forth offensive fight again.

However …

– 2022 College Football Schedules: All 131 Teams