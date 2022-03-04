Alabama vs LSU College Basketball Prediction, Game Preview

LSU is having a few issues.

It lost three of the last four games, six of the last ten, and nine of the last 14 thanks to a defense that’s struggling way too much. The biggest problem, though, are the fouls.

The Tigers are hammering way too much, getting whistled for 20 fouls per game in their high-risk-high-reward defense. Alabama has to limit the turnovers, keep things moving, and it has to take advantage of its chances on the line.

It’s Alabama. It’s going to shoot a ton of threes – LSU isn’t great at guarding the outside – but the free throws could be enough to pull this off.

However …

