Alabama vs LSU College Basketball Prediction, Game Preview

Alabama vs LSU prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Saturday, March 5
Alabama vs LSU How To Watch
Date: Saturday, March 5
Game Time: 12:00 ET
Venue: Pete Maravich Assembly Center, Baton Rouge, LA
How To Watch: CBS
Record: Alabama (19-11), LSU (20-10)
Why Alabama Will Win
LSU is having a few issues.
It lost three of the last four games, six of the last ten, and nine of the last 14 thanks to a defense that’s struggling way too much. The biggest problem, though, are the fouls.
The Tigers are hammering way too much, getting whistled for 20 fouls per game in their high-risk-high-reward defense. Alabama has to limit the turnovers, keep things moving, and it has to take advantage of its chances on the line.
It’s Alabama. It’s going to shoot a ton of threes – LSU isn’t great at guarding the outside – but the free throws could be enough to pull this off.
However …
Why LSU Will Win
Alabama, what the heck was that?
The Crimson Tide totally clunked at home in a shocking 16 point loss to Texas A&M thanks to a defense that couldn’t stop a thing.
Yes, LSU is having problems … on the road.
The three recent losses were away from Pete Maravich and the last three wins were at home.
No, the offense can’t keep up if the Alabama attack goes off from three, but the Tigers should force several turnovers and they have to convert on every opportunity. As long as they can keep the threes to a minimum, they should be able to win this …
Alabama vs LSU: What’s Going To Happen
On the line. Alabama might get there a ton, but LSU is on fire lately when it gets its chances including hitting 18 of 19 free throws in the loss at Arkansas.
Alabama will be far better than it was in the puzzling gaffe to A&M, but LSU will ramp up the defensive intensity just enough in the home finale and will survive on the line.
Alabama vs LSU Prediction, Lines
LSU 77, Alabama 74
