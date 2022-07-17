Alabama Crimson Tide Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

Flip a coin between 31 and 9 on which Alabama player is actually better – there’s no wrong answer.

The 6-4, 243-pound Anderson was the most dominant defensive force in college football last season, earning All-American honors with the Bronko Nagurski Award making 102 tackles with 17.5 sacks and 34.5 tackles for loss with three broken up passes. As a freshman he came up with 52 with seven sacks and 10.5 tackles for loss with a forced fumble.