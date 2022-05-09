Akron Zips Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

Akron Zips Preview 2022: Who are the top 10 players going into the season?
1
LB Jeslord Boateng, Jr.
The 6-1, 230-pound inside linebacker didn’t have to do everything with Bubba Arsianian out, but he certainly tried. He led the team with 80 tackles with 1.5 sacks and 7.5 tackles for loss, and now he should be able to roam free with Arsianian back to a deep group of linebackers.
2
LB Bubba Arsianian, Sr.
43 tackles, 1 TFL in four games before getting hurt
3
CB Charles Amankwaa, Sr.
5-11, 187, 48 tackles, 3 INT, 9 broken up passes, 1 sack, 4.5 TFL
4
S Jaylen Kelly-Powell, Sr.
6-0, 180, 73 tackles, 1 INT, 1 Sack
5
QB DJ Irons, Jr.
6-6, 215, 78-of-121 (65%) for 892 yards, 8 TD, 4 INT, 296 rushing yards and 2 TDs in 8 games
6
RB Cam Wiley, Jr.
6-2, 185, transfer from Minnesota
7
TE Tristian Brank, Soph.
6-4, 248, 25 catches for 269 yards, 3 TDs
8
LB Andrew Behm, Soph.
6-1, 212, 63 tackles, 1 sack, 1 forced fumble
9
WR Alex Adams, Soph.
6-1, 195 transfer from LSU
10
WR Shocky Jaques-Louis, Sr.
6-0, 175 transfer from Houston
