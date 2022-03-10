Akron vs Buffalo College Basketball Prediction, Game Preview

Akron vs Buffalo prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Thursday, March 10
Akron vs Buffalo How To Watch
Date: Thursday, March 10
Game Time: 1:30 ET
Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, Cleveland, OH
How To Watch: ESPN+
Record: Akron (21-9), Buffalo (19-10)
– Sign up and live stream college basketball on ESPN+
– Today’s Best Bet to Lock in Now
Why Akron Will Win
The Zip defense should be able to close down the Bulls.
Considering both teams are all about the defensive side, the 88-76 Akron win back on New Year’s Day was sort of strange, but the Zips normally allow just 63 points per game and they’ve lately been solid at closing out games.
The offensive consistency isn’t there, but they’re able to rebound well enough to offset the UB advantage on the glass. However …
Why Buffalo Will Win
The rebounds. Buffalo grabs all of them.
The Bulls are among the nation leaders in rebounding margin and are 12-1 when coming up with more than 40 boards. Again, Akron is good on the glass – it shockingly dominated UB in the first meeting – but this team goes and gets every miss.
The 19 Buffalo came up with against Akron were a season low by a mile.
A killer on the offensive glass, UB is 16-4 when coming up with 11 or more offensive rebounds, but …
Akron vs Buffalo: What’s Going To Happen
Akron has only allowed more than 11 offensive rebounds seven times.
In what should be a decent defensive fight, Akron’s defense combined with its ability to hang around with the Bulls in rebounding margin should be just enough to survive.
The Zips are great on the free throw line. The Bulls aren’t.
Akron vs Buffalo Prediction, Lines
Akron 73, Buffalo 69
Line: Buffalo -2, o/u: 141.5
ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5
– CFN Latest NFL Mock Draft: Post-Combine
Must See Rating: 3
5: Calvin Ridley’s suspension
1: The NFL bombardment of gambling ads