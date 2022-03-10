Akron vs Buffalo College Basketball Prediction, Game Preview

Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Akron vs Buffalo College Basketball Prediction, Game Preview

College Basketball

Akron vs Buffalo College Basketball Prediction, Game Preview

By March 9, 2022 6:17 pm

By |

Akron vs Buffalo prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Thursday, March 10

Akron vs Buffalo How To Watch

Date: Thursday, March 10
Game Time: 1:30 ET
Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, Cleveland, OH
How To Watch: ESPN+
Record: Akron (21-9), Buffalo (19-10)
Sign up and live stream college basketball on ESPN+
Today’s Best Bet to Lock in Now

Why Akron Will Win

The Zip defense should be able to close down the Bulls.

Considering both teams are all about the defensive side, the 88-76 Akron win back on New Year’s Day was sort of strange, but the Zips normally allow just 63 points per game and they’ve lately been solid at closing out games.

The offensive consistency isn’t there, but they’re able to rebound well enough to offset the UB advantage on the glass. However …

– Latest Polls AP | Coaches

Why Buffalo Will Win

The rebounds. Buffalo grabs all of them.

The Bulls are among the nation leaders in rebounding margin and are 12-1 when coming up with more than 40 boards. Again, Akron is good on the glass – it shockingly dominated UB in the first meeting – but this team goes and gets every miss.

The 19 Buffalo came up with against Akron were a season low by a mile.

A killer on the offensive glass, UB is 16-4 when coming up with 11 or more offensive rebounds, but …

Conference Tournament Game Previews, Predictions

Akron vs Buffalo: What’s Going To Happen

Akron has only allowed more than 11 offensive rebounds seven times.

In what should be a decent defensive fight, Akron’s defense combined with its ability to hang around with the Bulls in rebounding margin should be just enough to survive.

The Zips are great on the free throw line. The Bulls aren’t.

Akron vs Buffalo Prediction, Lines

Akron 73, Buffalo 69
Line: Buffalo -2, o/u: 141.5
ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

CFN Latest NFL Mock Draft: Post-Combine

Must See Rating: 3

5: Calvin Ridley’s suspension
1: The NFL bombardment of gambling ads

2022 College Football Schedules: All 131 Teams

, , , , , , , , , Akron, Buffalo, CFN, College Basketball, College Football Predictions, How to watch, Lines, MAC, March Madness, News

More CFN

From The Web

Latest

More College Football News
Home