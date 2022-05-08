Air Force Falcons Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Air Force Falcons Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

Air Force

Air Force Falcons Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

By May 8, 2022 6:02 pm

By |

Air Force Falcons Preview 2022: Who are the top 10 players going into the season?

Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews

Air Force Falcons Preview 
Air Force Offense. Defense Breakdown | Keys To The Season
Air Force Season Prediction, What Will Happen
Air Force Schedule & Analysis

1
LB Vince Sanford, Sr. 

The 6-1, 210-pounder isn’t built like big linebacker, but he’s got the speed to get into the backfield and and toughness to be a great hitter from his outside linebacker spot.

The Second Team All-Mountain West defender, made 59 tackles last season and emerged as the team’s best pass rusher with 9.5 sacks and 17 tackles for loss with four forced fumbles.

2
FB Brad Roberts, Sr. 

5-11, 205, 1,357 rushing yards, 13 TDs, no catches

3
S Trey Taylor, Jr. 

6-0, 205, 62 tackles, 1 sack, 5 broken up passes

4
QB Haaziq Daniels, Sr. 

51-103 (49.5%), 1,171 yards, 7 TDs, 3 INTs, 736 rushing yards, 11 TDs

5
DT Christopher Herrera, Sr. 

6-5, 275, 44 tackles, 3.5 sacks, 7.5 tackles for loss

6
LB Alec Mock, Jr. 

6-3, 230, 53 tackles, 1 sack, 1.5 tackles for loss

7
RB DeAndrew Hughes, Sr.

497 yards (8.15 ypc), 3 TDs, 3 catches for 7 yards

8
OT Kaleb Holcomb, Jr.

6-4, 265 pound likely left tackle

9
OT Everett Smalley, Sr.

6-3, 265 pound likely right tackle

10
S Camby Goff, Jr.

6-1, 195, 42 tackles, 2 sacks, 4.5 tackles for loss, 3 broken up passes

Air Force Falcons Preview 
Air Force Offense. Defense Breakdown | Keys To The Season
Air Force Season Prediction, What Will Happen
Air Force Schedule & Analysis

2022 College Football Schedules: All 131 Teams

, , , , , , , 2022 Preview, Air Force, CFN, College Football Features, Mountain West, News, Teams Conferences

More CFN

From The Web

Latest

More College Football News
Home