Air Force Falcons Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

Air Force Falcons Preview 2022: Who are the top 10 players going into the season?
1
LB Vince Sanford, Sr.
The 6-1, 210-pounder isn’t built like big linebacker, but he’s got the speed to get into the backfield and and toughness to be a great hitter from his outside linebacker spot.
The Second Team All-Mountain West defender, made 59 tackles last season and emerged as the team’s best pass rusher with 9.5 sacks and 17 tackles for loss with four forced fumbles.
2
FB Brad Roberts, Sr.
5-11, 205, 1,357 rushing yards, 13 TDs, no catches
3
S Trey Taylor, Jr.
6-0, 205, 62 tackles, 1 sack, 5 broken up passes
4
QB Haaziq Daniels, Sr.
51-103 (49.5%), 1,171 yards, 7 TDs, 3 INTs, 736 rushing yards, 11 TDs
5
DT Christopher Herrera, Sr.
6-5, 275, 44 tackles, 3.5 sacks, 7.5 tackles for loss
6
LB Alec Mock, Jr.
6-3, 230, 53 tackles, 1 sack, 1.5 tackles for loss
7
RB DeAndrew Hughes, Sr.
497 yards (8.15 ypc), 3 TDs, 3 catches for 7 yards
8
OT Kaleb Holcomb, Jr.
6-4, 265 pound likely left tackle
9
OT Everett Smalley, Sr.
6-3, 265 pound likely right tackle
10
S Camby Goff, Jr.
6-1, 195, 42 tackles, 2 sacks, 4.5 tackles for loss, 3 broken up passes
