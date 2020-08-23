The ACC is still planning on giving this college football thing a go in 2020, and it should be more interesting than ever with Notre Dame eligible to win the conference championship, and with a race for the top two spots among all 15 teams.

Realizing that things are changing by the day, here are the updated previews for every ACC team including projected win total lines, and preseason predictions.

CFN ACC College Football Preview 2020

– Preview: Overview, Thoughts On Each Team

– CFN Preseason All-ACC Team, Top 30 Players

– Predictions on Every ACC Game, Schedule

– Composite Schedule, 10 Most Interesting Games

– ACC 5-Year Program Analysis Rankings

ACC teams and previews by order of projected conference finish.

Photo Credit: Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports