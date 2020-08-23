ACC College Football Preview 2020

ACC College Football Preview 2020

ACC

ACC College Football Preview 2020

The ACC is still planning on giving this college football thing a go in 2020, and it should be more interesting than ever with Notre Dame eligible to win the conference championship, and with a race for the top two spots among all 15 teams.

Realizing that things are changing by the day, here are the updated previews for every ACC team including projected win total lines, and preseason predictions.

CFN ACC College Football Preview 2020
Preview: Overview, Thoughts On Each Team
CFN Preseason All-ACC Team, Top 30 Players
Predictions on Every ACC Game, Schedule
Composite Schedule, 10 Most Interesting Games 
ACC 5-Year Program Analysis Rankings

ACC teams and previews by order of projected conference finish.

Photo Credit: Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports

15. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

CFN 2020 Georgia Tech Preview
2020 Georgia Tech Schedule

Preseason Projected Record: 1-10
Set Regular Season Win Total Line At: 2.5
Photo Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

14. Duke Blue Devils

CFN 2020 Duke Preview
2020 Duke Schedule

Preseason Projected Record: 3-8
Set Regular Season Win Total Line At: 4.5
Photo Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

13. Wake Forest Demon Deacons

CFN 2020 Wake Forest Preview
2020 Wake Forest Schedule

Preseason Projected Record: 4-7
Set Regular Season Win Total Line At: 3.5
Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

T11. Syracuse Orange

CFN 2020 Syracuse Preview
2020 Syracuse Schedule

Preseason Projected Record: 5-6
Set Regular Season Win Total Line At: 5
Photo Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

T11. Boston College Eagles

CFN 2020 Boston College Preview
2020 Boston College Schedule

Preseason Projected Record: 5-6
Set Regular Season Win Total Line At: 4
Photo Credit: Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports

T6. Virginia Cavaliers

CFN 2020 Virginia Preview
2020 Virginia Schedule

Preseason Projected Record: 7-5
Set Regular Season Win Total Line At: 6.5
Photo Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

T6. NC State Wolfpack

CFN 2020 NC State Preview
2020 NC State Schedule

Preseason Projected Record: 6-5
Set Regular Season Win Total Line At: 5.5
Photo Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

T6. North Carolina Tar Heels

CFN 2020 North Carolina Preview
2020 North Carolina Schedule

Preseason Projected Record: 6-5
Set Regular Season Win Total Line At: 7.5
Photo Credit: Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports

T6. Louisville Cardinals

CFN 2020 Louisville Preview
2020 Louisville Schedule

Preseason Projected Record: 6-5
Set Regular Season Win Total Line At: 6
Photo Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

T6. Florida State Seminoles

CFN 2020 Florida State Preview
2020 Florida State Schedule

Preseason Projected Record: 6-5
Set Regular Season Win Total Line At: 6
Photo Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

T4. Virginia Tech Hokies

CFN 2020 Virginia Tech Preview
2020 Virginia Tech Schedule

Preseason Projected Record: 7-4
Set Regular Season Win Total Line At: 7.5
Photo Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

T4. Miami Hurricanes

CFN 2020 Miami Preview
2020 Miami Schedule

Preseason Projected Record: 7-4
Set Regular Season Win Total Line At: 7.5
Photo Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

3. Pitt Panthers

CFN 2020 Pitt Preview
2020 Pitt Schedule

Preseason Projected Record: 8-3
Set Regular Season Win Total Line At: 7.5
Photo Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

T1. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

CFN 2020 Notre Dame Preview
2020 Notre Dame Schedule

Preseason Projected Record: 10-1
Set Regular Season Win Total Line At: 9.5
Photo Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

T1. Clemson Tigers

CFN 2020 Clemson Preview
2020 Clemson Schedule

Preseason Projected Record: 10-1
Set Regular Season Win Total Line At: 10
Photo Credit: Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports

