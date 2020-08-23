The ACC is still planning on giving this college football thing a go in 2020, and it should be more interesting than ever with Notre Dame eligible to win the conference championship, and with a race for the top two spots among all 15 teams.
Realizing that things are changing by the day, here are the updated previews for every ACC team including projected win total lines, and preseason predictions.
CFN ACC College Football Preview 2020
– Preview: Overview, Thoughts On Each Team
– CFN Preseason All-ACC Team, Top 30 Players
– Predictions on Every ACC Game, Schedule
– Composite Schedule, 10 Most Interesting Games
– ACC 5-Year Program Analysis Rankings
ACC teams and previews by order of projected conference finish.
15. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
– CFN 2020 Georgia Tech Preview
– 2020 Georgia Tech Schedule
Preseason Projected Record: 1-10
Set Regular Season Win Total Line At: 2.5
14. Duke Blue Devils
– CFN 2020 Duke Preview
– 2020 Duke Schedule
Preseason Projected Record: 3-8
Set Regular Season Win Total Line At: 4.5
13. Wake Forest Demon Deacons
– CFN 2020 Wake Forest Preview
– 2020 Wake Forest Schedule
Preseason Projected Record: 4-7
Set Regular Season Win Total Line At: 3.5
T11. Syracuse Orange
– CFN 2020 Syracuse Preview
– 2020 Syracuse Schedule
Preseason Projected Record: 5-6
Set Regular Season Win Total Line At: 5
T11. Boston College Eagles
– CFN 2020 Boston College Preview
– 2020 Boston College Schedule
Preseason Projected Record: 5-6
Set Regular Season Win Total Line At: 4
T6. Virginia Cavaliers
– CFN 2020 Virginia Preview
– 2020 Virginia Schedule
Preseason Projected Record: 7-5
Set Regular Season Win Total Line At: 6.5
T6. NC State Wolfpack
– CFN 2020 NC State Preview
– 2020 NC State Schedule
Preseason Projected Record: 6-5
Set Regular Season Win Total Line At: 5.5
T6. North Carolina Tar Heels
– CFN 2020 North Carolina Preview
– 2020 North Carolina Schedule
Preseason Projected Record: 6-5
Set Regular Season Win Total Line At: 7.5
T6. Louisville Cardinals
– CFN 2020 Louisville Preview
– 2020 Louisville Schedule
Preseason Projected Record: 6-5
Set Regular Season Win Total Line At: 6
T6. Florida State Seminoles
– CFN 2020 Florida State Preview
– 2020 Florida State Schedule
Preseason Projected Record: 6-5
Set Regular Season Win Total Line At: 6
T4. Virginia Tech Hokies
– CFN 2020 Virginia Tech Preview
– 2020 Virginia Tech Schedule
Preseason Projected Record: 7-4
Set Regular Season Win Total Line At: 7.5
T4. Miami Hurricanes
– CFN 2020 Miami Preview
– 2020 Miami Schedule
Preseason Projected Record: 7-4
Set Regular Season Win Total Line At: 7.5
3. Pitt Panthers
– CFN 2020 Pitt Preview
– 2020 Pitt Schedule
Preseason Projected Record: 8-3
Set Regular Season Win Total Line At: 7.5
T1. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
– CFN 2020 Notre Dame Preview
– 2020 Notre Dame Schedule
Preseason Projected Record: 10-1
Set Regular Season Win Total Line At: 9.5
T1. Clemson Tigers
– CFN 2020 Clemson Preview
– 2020 Clemson Schedule
Preseason Projected Record: 10-1
Set Regular Season Win Total Line At: 10
