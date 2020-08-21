50 Top College Football Players of 2020

It’s been a tough offseason for college football – and, obviously, the rest of the world – but assuming the teams expecting to still play this season are able to go, there’s still a whole lot of hope for a whole lot of fun.

The star players of the Big Ten, Pac-12, Mountain West and MAC might not be able to show what they can do this fall, and other top NFL prospects are going to sit out, but there are still a whole lot of terrific talents who’ll make the 2020 season special.

There are a whole slew of players who could’ve and should’ve made this list, but going into the season, here are the 50 top college football players you’re going to need to know.

Photo Credit: Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports