50 Most Interesting College Football Games of 2020

It’s a huge positive about college football – with so many teams and so many games, there are always plenty to choose from.
In this strangest of all seasons, and with several programs not able to go, the games still on the table take on a greater meaning and importance.
If these aren’t the 50 biggest or most important games left standing, they should be among the most interesting.
50. Tennessee at Georgia, Oct. 10
Tennessee won 34-31 in Athens back in 2016. This is the game to either make the Vols players in the East race, or push Georgia forward.
49. Louisiana at Iowa State, Sept. 12
It’s a quirky, funky non-conference game that came together late, and it’s going to be a blast. Louisiana has good enough offense to pull off the upset on the road.
48. FIU at UCF, Sept. 12
UCF is 4-2 all-time in the series, and it’s much, much better than this year’s FIU team. It’s still a fun in-state battle that should bring a whole lot of energy.
47. Memphis at SMU, Oct. 1
It was one of the most entertaining games of 2019. On the big primetime Saturday night stage, Memphis came up with a 54-48 win. Let’s do that again.
46. Georgia Southern at Louisiana, Sept. 26
Get ready for the two ground games to roll. The Georgia Southern option vs. the Louisiana spread. The two Os should explode.
45. UAB at Miami, Sept. 10
BE … CAREFUL. UAB might be Conference USA’s best team, and it’s good enough to beat the Canes. This is one of those games that Miami can’t lose, but might.
44. SMU at TCU, Sept. 12
The two old Southwest Conference friends get reacquainted after putting on a blast of a show – a 41-38 SMU win – last year.
43. Alabama at Ole Miss, Oct. 10
Alabama travels to Oxford to deal with Lane Kiffin’s Rebels. How can this possibly be anything but entertaining?
42. BYU at Navy, Sept. 6
BYU won’t get to play a whole lot of marquee games. Going off to deal with Navy early on in the season will have to do when it comes to being in the spotlight.
41. Miami at Virginia Tech, Nov. 14
In normal times this might just be the battle for the Coastal title. This year, it’s almost certainly an elimination game in the ACC title chase.
40. Texas at Texas Tech, Sept. 26
It’s early on, and it’s just the game at home that could get the Matt Wells era going in Lubbock. Get ready for 800 yards of combined passing.
39. Florida Atlantic at FIU, Nov. 14
FAU vs. FIU hasn’t quite taken on a life of its own as a big-time battle, but Willie Taggart vs. Butch Davis is a terrific-strong Group of Five coaching battle.
38. Notre Dame at Pitt, Oct. 24
Pitt has a good enough team to finish in the top five of the ACC. Beat the Irish, and it might be good enough to have an honest shot of getting into the top two.
37. Florida State at Miami, Sept. 26
It’s Florida State vs. Miami – that still feels important. This was the game that effectively ended the Willie Taggart era at FSU, and this year it would do wonders for Mike Norvell – and be a disaster for Miami’s Manny Diaz – if the Noles win.
36. ULM at Louisiana Tech (in Shreveport), Nov. 21
It’s about time these two kids got back together. The two schools are only around 30 miles apart, but they haven’t played since 2000 – a 42-19 Louisiana Tech win.
35. Virginia at Virginia Tech, Sept. 19
Virginia finally got a win again in the series after a long, long drought. Two in a row would be a big deal … or the Hokies could get things back to normal.
34. Kansas State at Oklahoma, Sept. 26
Kansas State got the Sooners 48-41 last year – the only loss the Sooners suffered until the College Football Playoff. This time it’s in Norman.
33. Miami at Clemson, Oct. 10
The two programs have only played twice since 2010 – Clemson won both games by a combined score of 96-3. This is Miami’s shot to make a gigantic statement in the Manny Diaz era.
32. Florida State at Notre Dame, Oct. 10
It’s a dangerous game for a Notre Dame team that has the upside to end up playing for the ACC Championship. A win would be gigantic early on in the Mike Norvell era at FSU.
31. Arkansas State at Appalachian State, Oct. 24
It might be the game that shapes the Sun Belt season. It was Appalachian State’s conference last year, and Arkansas State wants it back.
30. Georgia Southern at Army, Nov. 21
Set the over/under on the number of passes thrown in this game at 7.5. The two run-first-run-only teams should combine for 600 yards on the ground.
29. UCF at Houston, Oct. 31
This is very, very dangerous. UCF should be the star of the American Athletic Conference, but Houston should be high-powered enough to be a problem at home.
28. Air Force at Army, Nov. 7
Air Force lost its Mountain West home this year, but it’s expected to be able to play the two other service academies. It’s unfortunate, because it had a team good enough to win the conference title.
27. Navy at Air Force, Oct. 3
The game against Army will be good, but the Air Force date with Navy should be better. This might have to do for the Falcon home campaign.
26. WKU at UAB, Oct. 17
It might not get the national audience all fired up, but this should be a whale of a battle in an entertaining Conference USA race. UAB is going to be terrific, and WKU is rising up fast.
25. Virginia at Clemson, Oct. 3
It’s a repeat of the 2019 ACC Championship. No one will think Virginia has a shot on the road, but it’s another dangerous Cavalier team with the upside to do something special.
24. Memphis at Cincinnati, Oct. 31
UCF will have a whole lot to say about it, but this just might be the 2020 American Athletic Conference title preview after the two got it on for the 2019 championship.
23. Louisiana at Appalachian State, Oct. 7
It’s not a given in an improved Sun Belt that this is a preview of the 2020 Sun Belt Championship, but … it’s probably a preview of the 2020 Sun Belt Championship.
22. Mississippi State at Alabama, Oct. 31
It’s the Mike Leach high-octane passing offense against Alabama. The Crimson Tide secondary had better be a whole lot stronger by this point in the season than it was last year.
21. Appalachian State at Georgia Southern, Oct. 14
It’s the Appalachian State kryptonite game – the Mountaineers lost to Georgia Southern the last two seasons. The Eagles get the two-time defending champs at home.
20. Oklahoma at Iowa State, Oct. 3
20 of 21 going back to 1990. Bad things usually happen to Iowa State when it plays Oklahoma, but it gets the showdown in Ames with a team to pull off the upset.
19. UCF at Memphis, Oct. 16
Cincinnati is in the mix, and several other American Athletic Conference teams are strong, but this might just be the championship game, part one. At the very least, it’s going to be a wild shootout.
18. Notre Dame at North Carolina, Nov. 27
It’s late in the season, and it’s going to be a dangerous game for both teams. Each has the talent and upside to play for the ACC title. The loser is almost certainly out of the hunt.
17. Texas A&M at Alabama, Oct. 3
Just how good is Texas A&M? It’s a veteran team with a whole lot of talent and upside. If Jimbo Fisher was ever going to come up with a giant win for the Aggies, this would be the time.
16. Cincinnati at UCF, Nov. 21
As part of the American Athletic Conference puzzle, this should be the key piece. Both teams have to deal with Memphis, but the winner of this should be playing for the AAC title.
15. Clemson at Virginia Tech, Dec. 5
There are a few landmine games for Clemson – the date at Notre Dame is the big one – but this could be the most dangerous. It’s the ACC regular season finale, and it’s in Blacksburg against what should be one of the league’s four best teams.
14. Florida at Texas A&M, Oct. 10
All of the great SEC matchups seem to blend together. This one might just stand out as Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies get a shot at a top five-caliber Gator team.
13. Auburn at Georgia, Oct. 3
This hasn’t always been the closest of games one the last several years, but it’s one of those moments to see just how strong both of these SEC title contenders really are.
12. Texas at Oklahoma State, Oct. 31
Texas has to deal with Texas Tech on the road, and it has to face Oklahoma as always, but this year, Oklahoma State is right there with the talent and upside to play for the Big 12 title. It’s going to be a fantastic shootout.
11. Texas A&M at Auburn, Dec. 5
The last two meetings between the two SEC West teams have been strong, with Auburn winning both. Considering the showdowns each one has across the rest of their respective slates, the loser of this is almost certainly out of the conference title chase.
10. LSU at Auburn, Oct. 31
No one gave LSU a harder time last year than Auburn in a gripping 23-20 Geaux Tiger win. Auburn has lost the last three by a combined seven points, and the last four games were each decided by five points or fewer.
9. LSU at Florida, Oct. 17
Last year’s LSU 42-28 win over Florida was a whole lot closer than the final score. The previous five games between the two were each decided by eight points or fewer.
8. Florida at Tennessee, Dec. 5
Florida has won 14 of the last 15 in a series that used to be among the biggest and best in the college football world. It’s the regular season finale, and it’s going to be a massive deal for both – Jeremy Pruitt’s Tennessee side needs a win in a game like this.
7. LSU at Texas A&M, Nov. 28
The 50-7 LSU blasting of the Aggies last year wasn’t fun, but that 2018 game that wouldn’t end – a 74-72 Texas A&M victory – was sure fun. If this is finally the year that A&M breaks through, this has to be a home win.
6. Texas vs. Oklahoma (in Dallas), Oct. 10
Don’t be so sure that this is the first of two meetings – with the idea that they’ll go at it again in the Big 12 Championship. Also, don’t be so sure that Oklahoma can survive a loss and get back to the title game.
5. Georgia at Alabama, Oct. 17
With some due respect to Auburn and Tennessee on Georgia’s side, and Texas A&M and at Ole Miss for Alabama, demand that this is between two 3-0 teams ranked in the top three.
4. Auburn at Alabama, Nov. 28
The interesting part about this year’s Iron Bowl is the timing. It’s on Thanksgiving Weekend, and it’s not the last game of the SEC regular season. This is big – of course – but each team has work to do the week after.
3. Florida vs. Georgia (in Jacksonville), Nov. 7
There are several make-or-break games in the SEC West, and a few interdivisional games that will take center stage, but Florida vs. Georgia should be it for the East. Put the winner in the SEC title game while keeping the College Football Playoff hopes alive.
2. Clemson at Notre Dame, Nov. 7
Catholics vs. Clemson might just be the first of two showdowns. The battle in South Bend will be fantastic – even if it’s missing the normal energy a game of this magnitude should have – but they might be meeting again in the ACC Championship.
1. Alabama at LSU, Nov. 14
Don’t assume LSU is about to take a gigantic step back. Okay … it’s about to take a gigantic step back, if only because there’s no way any team can repeat what the 2019 Tiger team came up with. By mid-November, this year’s version should have everything in place to get ready for a showdown with another amazing Alabama team. This should be for the SEC West title.
