5 Best NCAA Tournament Predictions Against The Spread: First Round Thursday

Yes, I’m more than aware that this is supposedly the worst year ever for ACC basketball. Team after team disappointed, Duke is supposedly too young to pull off a run to the national title, Virginia has been inconsistent, and tournament champion Virginia Tech seems like a fun story that’s about to end before the first weekend is over.

And none of the metrics types seem to like North Carolina all that much.

The 24-9 Tar Heels looked fantastic at times over the back half of the season, but again, that’s because they got to play against other mediocre ACC teams.

They’re still talented, they can still rebound as well as anyone in college basketball, and they don’t turn it over that often.

Again with the rebounds – Marquette can’t do that.

This is a good offensive Golden Eagle team that does a whole lot of things right … except when it doesn’t hit the boards.

How much does this matter? Marquette is 6-8 when it gets 30 rebounds or fewer, and 13-4 when it gets more. Head coach Shaka Smart knows how to win NCAA Tournament games, but one of the worst teams in the nation in rebound margin isn’t going to start grabbing them off the glass against this team.

Up that count just a wee bit to 32. North Carolina 4-6 when allowing 32 rebounds, and 20-3 when it doesn’t.

North Carolina isn’t going to allow 32 rebounds.