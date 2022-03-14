25 Worst College Football, Basketball Schools of 2021-2022: Who Didn't Have Enough Fun?

Which schools had the roughest season in the two major college sports? Here are the 25 that had the toughest 2021-2022 on the field and court.

Which college fan bases didn’t get to have enough fun?

Some schools were able to get to a bowl game, but still had a losing football season to go along with a dud of a basketball campaign.

Some schools had a winning season on the hardwood but didn’t get into the NCAA Tournament to make up for an awful year in football. So …

Which schools that play FBS football – 130 schools – and Division I basketball had the worst 2021-2022 seasons in both major sports?

To get on this list, 1) a school had to either have a losing season in both major sports, or 2) suffer a losing season in football – sorry, but football is more important revenue-wise, and in other key areas, than basketball – and miss out on the NCAA Tournament in hoops.

There were more than 25 schools that fit the criteria, but these 25 were able to rise above – or, really, below – the rest.

The Hoops & Helmets Ranking from last season is out of 130 teams.