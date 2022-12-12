2023 NFL Draft Underclassmen Listed By School, Projections

What college football underclassmen are leaving early for the 2023 NFL Draft? The due date to declare is January 16th – we’ll have our rankings of all the top underclassmen before then – so before then, here’s the tracker of all players leaving early by school.

We’ll update this on the fly as the prospects make their declarations.

2023 NFL Underclassmen Declaration Deadline: January 16

Draft Date: April 27-April 29

Where: Kansas City, MO