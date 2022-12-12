2023 NFL Draft Underclassmen Listed By School, Projections

What college football underclassmen are leaving early for the 2023 NFL Draft? The due date to declare is January 16th – we’ll have our rankings of all the top underclassmen before then – so before then, here’s the tracker of all players leaving early by school.

We’ll update this on the fly as the prospects make their declarations.

2023 NFL Underclassmen Declaration Deadline: January 16
Draft Date: April 27-April 29
Where: Kansas City, MO

Arkansas Razorbacks

WR Jadon Haselwood
Pre-Combine Projection: 6th Round

LB Drew Sanders
Pre-Combine Projection: 1st Round

Auburn Tigers

DE Colby Wooden
Pre-Combine Projection: 4th Round

Florida Gators

DT Gervon Dexter
Pre-Combine Projection: 2nd Round

QB Anthony Richardson
Pre-Combine Projection: 1st Round

WR Justin Shorter
Pre-Combine Projection: Free Agent

Houston Cougars

WR Nathaniel Dell
Pre-Combine Projection: 4th Round

Iowa State Cyclones

DE MJ Anderson
Pre-Combine Projection: 6th Round

Louisville Cardinals

RB Tiyon Evans
Pre-Combine Projection: Free Agent

LSU Tigers

LB BJ Ojulari
Pre-Combine Projection: 1st Round

Maryland Terrapins

CB Deonte Banks
Pre-Combine Projection: 4th Round

Mississippi State Bulldogs

CB Emmanuel Forbes
Pre-Combine Projection: 5th Round

Nebraska Cornhuskers

WR Trey Palmer
Pre-Combine Projection: 5th Round

North Carolina Tar Heels

WR Josh Downs
Pre-Combine Projection: 2nd Round

Northwestern Wildcats

RB Evan Hull
Pre-Combine Projection: Free Agent

CB Cameron Mitchell
Pre-Combine Projection: 6th Round

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

EDGE Isaiah Foskey
Pre-Combine Projection: 1st Round

TE Michael Mayer
Pre-Combine Projection: 1st Round

Ohio State Buckeyes

S Ronnie Hickman
Pre-Combine Projection: 5th Round

WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Pre-Combine Projection: 1st Round

Oklahoma Sooners

OT Anton Harrison
Pre-Combine Projection: 3rd Round

Old Dominion Monarchs

TE Zack Kuntz
Pre-Combine Projection: 6th Round

Oregon Ducks

CB Christian Gonzalez
Pre-Combine Projection: 1st Round

Oregon State Beavers

TE Luke Musgrave
Pre-Combine Projection: 3rd Round

Penn State Nittany Lions

CB Joey Porter Jr.
Pre-Combine Projection: 1st Round

WR Parker Washington
Pre-Combine Projection: 6th Round

South Carolina Gamecocks

CB Cam Smith
Pre-Combine Projection: 1st Round

South Dakota State Jackrabbits

TE Tucker Kraft
Pre-Combine Projection: 3rd Round

Stanford Cardinal

CB Kyu Blu Kelly
Pre-Combine Projection: 3rd Round

QB Tanner McKee
Pre-Combine Projection: 3rd Round

Texas A&M Aggies

RB Devon Achane
Pre-Combine Projection: 2nd Round

CB Jaylon Jones
Pre-Combine Projection: 2nd Round

Utah Utes

RB Tavion Thomas
Pre-Combine Projection: 5th Round

Virginia Cavaliers

WR Dontayvion Wicks
Pre-Combine Projection: 5th Round

Wisconsin Badgers

LB Nick Herbig
Pre-Combine Projection: 4th Round

C Joe Tippman
Pre-Combine Projection: 3rd Round

West Virginia Mountaineers

WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton
Pre-Combine Projection: 6th Round

WR Sam James
Pre-Combine Projection: 5th Round

