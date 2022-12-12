2023 NFL Draft Underclassmen Listed By School, Projections

What college football underclassmen are leaving early for the 2023 NFL Draft? The due date to declare is January 16th – we’ll have our rankings of all the top underclassmen before then – so before then, here’s the tracker of all players leaving early by school.
We’ll update this on the fly as the prospects make their declarations.
2023 NFL Underclassmen Declaration Deadline: January 16
Draft Date: April 27-April 29
Where: Kansas City, MO
Arkansas Razorbacks
WR Jadon Haselwood
Pre-Combine Projection: 6th Round
LB Drew Sanders
Pre-Combine Projection: 1st Round
Auburn Tigers
DE Colby Wooden
Pre-Combine Projection: 4th Round
Florida Gators
DT Gervon Dexter
Pre-Combine Projection: 2nd Round
QB Anthony Richardson
Pre-Combine Projection: 1st Round
WR Justin Shorter
Pre-Combine Projection: Free Agent
Houston Cougars
WR Nathaniel Dell
Pre-Combine Projection: 4th Round
Iowa State Cyclones
DE MJ Anderson
Pre-Combine Projection: 6th Round
Louisville Cardinals
RB Tiyon Evans
Pre-Combine Projection: Free Agent
LSU Tigers
LB BJ Ojulari
Pre-Combine Projection: 1st Round
Maryland Terrapins
CB Deonte Banks
Pre-Combine Projection: 4th Round
Mississippi State Bulldogs
CB Emmanuel Forbes
Pre-Combine Projection: 5th Round
Nebraska Cornhuskers
WR Trey Palmer
Pre-Combine Projection: 5th Round
North Carolina Tar Heels
WR Josh Downs
Pre-Combine Projection: 2nd Round
Northwestern Wildcats
RB Evan Hull
Pre-Combine Projection: Free Agent
CB Cameron Mitchell
Pre-Combine Projection: 6th Round
Notre Dame Fighting Irish
EDGE Isaiah Foskey
Pre-Combine Projection: 1st Round
TE Michael Mayer
Pre-Combine Projection: 1st Round
Ohio State Buckeyes
S Ronnie Hickman
Pre-Combine Projection: 5th Round
WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Pre-Combine Projection: 1st Round
Oklahoma Sooners
OT Anton Harrison
Pre-Combine Projection: 3rd Round
Old Dominion Monarchs
TE Zack Kuntz
Pre-Combine Projection: 6th Round
Oregon Ducks
CB Christian Gonzalez
Pre-Combine Projection: 1st Round
Oregon State Beavers
TE Luke Musgrave
Pre-Combine Projection: 3rd Round
Penn State Nittany Lions
CB Joey Porter Jr.
Pre-Combine Projection: 1st Round
WR Parker Washington
Pre-Combine Projection: 6th Round
South Carolina Gamecocks
CB Cam Smith
Pre-Combine Projection: 1st Round
South Dakota State Jackrabbits
TE Tucker Kraft
Pre-Combine Projection: 3rd Round
Stanford Cardinal
CB Kyu Blu Kelly
Pre-Combine Projection: 3rd Round
QB Tanner McKee
Pre-Combine Projection: 3rd Round
Texas A&M Aggies
RB Devon Achane
Pre-Combine Projection: 2nd Round
CB Jaylon Jones
Pre-Combine Projection: 2nd Round
Utah Utes
RB Tavion Thomas
Pre-Combine Projection: 5th Round
Virginia Cavaliers
WR Dontayvion Wicks
Pre-Combine Projection: 5th Round
Wisconsin Badgers
LB Nick Herbig
Pre-Combine Projection: 4th Round
C Joe Tippman
Pre-Combine Projection: 3rd Round
West Virginia Mountaineers
WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton
Pre-Combine Projection: 6th Round
WR Sam James
Pre-Combine Projection: 5th Round