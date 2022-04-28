2023 NFL Draft: Top 32 Pro Prospects First Look

2023 NFL Draft: What returning college players are the best pro prospects going into the 2022 season?

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews | @PeteFiutak

2023 NFL Draft Top Pro Prospects: Pre-2022 NFL Draft

The NFL scouting process is always fluid, it’s always inexact, and it’s always going to come down to a big game here, a great performance there, and a big injury that could shake up the entire draft market.

And there’s always someone who comes out of the blue and goes from the “just a guy” category to a top ten overall must-have.

Even though trying to come up with the top 32 pro prospects – representing the potential first round NFL Draft talents – is hit-or-miss, one thing is certain when it comes to the 2023 version …

It’s going to get a LOT more attention than the 2022 draft.

2021 was an explosion of interest with five first round caliber quarterbacks to throw into the league’s star system, and while 2022 is loaded with excellent NFL prospects, it’s a whole different ball game when the skill guys are the stars.

It’s hard to get fired up about 2022 – a very, very good and deep draft – when the best quarterback prospects, the best running backs, the best pass rusher, the best tight end, and the best wide receiver are all eligible in 2023.

So who are those top pro prospects going into the 2022 college football season? The idea here is to create a starting point and a set of expectations, knowing that some of these are dead on, but at least a third of the early calls are WAY off.

And yes, there are at least 32 other prospects who could’ve made this list of the Top 32 Pro Prospects of 2023. We’ll adapt and adjust on the fly during the season.

2023 NFL Draft Top 15 Position Rankings

QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | OTs | OGs & Cs

DEs | Edge | DTs | LBs | CBs | Ss