2022 West Virginia Football Schedule: 3 Things To Know

West Virginia Football Schedule: Who do the Mountaineers have to play on the road?

The Mountaineers have to deal with three road games in the first five games, but the Big 12 season kicks off in Morgantown against Kansas – that’s not necessarily a plus since you’d like to save your home games for tougher teams.

Fortunately, they get five conference home games and four on the road without having to deal with two Big 12 away games in a row.

Texas is on the road along with Texas Tech, Iowa State, and Oklahoma State, but Oklahoma is at home.