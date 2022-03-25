2022 Texas Tech Football Schedule: 3 Things To Know

Texas Tech football schedule 2022: What are the big games on the Texas Tech schedule and what are 3 things to know?
2022 College Football Schedules: All 131 Teams
2022 Texas Tech Football Schedule
Sept 3 Murray State
Sept 10 Houston
Sept 17 at NC State
Sept 24 Texas
Oct 1 at Kansas State
Oct 8 at Oklahoma State
Oct 15 OPEN DATE
Oct 22 West Virginia
Oct 29 Baylor
Nov 5 at TCU
Nov 12 Kansas
Nov 19 at Iowa State
Nov 26 Oklahoma
Texas Tech Football Schedule: Who do the Red Raiders have to play on the road?
The Red Raiders have a rough run of road games over the first half of the season, but the payoff comes in Big 12 play with four away from Lubbock and five at home.
They only play one Power Five program, and they have to go to NC State as part of a run of three road games in four weeks – going to Kansas State and Oklahoma State. But, again, there’s a payoff.
Four of the last six games are at home. So …
Texas Tech Football Schedule What To Know: Get through that first half of the year
The Joey McGuire era gets a warm-up against Murray State to get ready for a home game against Houston, but that’s hardly a sure thing. And then comes the problem.
Those three games in four weeks – at NC State, Kansas State, and Oklahoma State – are wrapped around Texas before getting a break in the middle of the season. A 3-3 start would be great.
The payoff comes with all of those home games in the second half of the season – going to TCU and Iowa State isn’t that bad.
Texas Tech Football Schedule What To Know: What does it all really mean?
It would be nice to have a second layup non-conference game to go along with Murray State – beating Houston could be a must as an early tone-setter.
The Oklahoma, Baylor, and Texas games are all in Lubbock, and there are just enough winnable home dates to get a good base of wins to expect nothing less than six wins.