2022 Texas Tech Football Schedule: 3 Things To Know

Texas Tech Football Schedule: Who do the Red Raiders have to play on the road?

The Red Raiders have a rough run of road games over the first half of the season, but the payoff comes in Big 12 play with four away from Lubbock and five at home.

They only play one Power Five program, and they have to go to NC State as part of a run of three road games in four weeks – going to Kansas State and Oklahoma State. But, again, there’s a payoff.

Four of the last six games are at home. So …