2022 Texas Football Schedule: 3 Things To Know

Texas Football Schedule: Who do the Longhorns have to play on the road?

There’s no arguing with this slate if you think it’s important to stay in Texas.

Yeah, going on the road to race Texas Tech isn’t going to be easy, and it’s a 50/50 crowd split against Oklahoma in Dallas, but the Longhorns don’t leave the state until October 22nd.

Here’s the nice part about the Oklahoma game on a neutral site – it’s like an away game. That means there are only four true road dates and there aren’t two in a row away from Austin without a break. Going to Oklahoma State and Kansas State won’t be a breeze, but there’s a week off between the two.