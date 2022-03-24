2022 Texas A&M Football Schedule: 3 Things To Know

Texas A&M Football Schedule What To Know: Keep those bags packed

There’s about as unfair a schedule break as it gets for a big-time program with national title aspirations.

Texas A&M doesn’t play a home game for over a month.

It starts out with three straight dates in College Station, but then it goes to face Arkansas in Jerry World – AT&T Stadium. That starts a run of five straight games away from home – and it’s six weeks total considering there’s a week off between facing Alabama and South Carolina.

However, it all balances out with the finishing kick of four home games in the final five, with the lone road trip at Auburn.