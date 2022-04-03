2022 TCU Football Schedule: 3 Things To Know

It depends on how quickly the team can adapt to the Sonny Dykes offense. Going to Colorado isn’t a horrible way to start the season, but it’s certainly not going to be a breeze. Going to South Alabama shouldn’t be bad, but that means there’s only one non-conference home game – Tarleton State.

The big problem is late with three road games in four weeks over the second half, going to West Virginia, Texas, and Baylor. Throw in the road date at Kansas, and the Horned Frogs are away from Fort Worth for half the season.