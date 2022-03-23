2022 South Carolina Football Schedule: 3 Things To Know

The first half of the schedule isn’t all that bad and the middle is okay, but South Carolina had better have a slew of wins banked with what it has to deal with in November.

Six of the first eight games are at home, and here’s where payback is a … the payback stinks.

Okay, going to Vanderbilt isn’t all that bad, but it’s the start of a run of three road games in four weeks. Going to Florida is always a problem, the home finale against Tennessee isn’t a breeze, and closing out with the Clemson game on the road hurts.