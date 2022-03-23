2022 South Carolina Football Schedule: 3 Things To Know

South Carolina football schedule 2022: Who does South Carolina miss on the SEC schedule and what are 3 things to know?
South Carolina Football Schedule: Who do the Gamecocks miss from the SEC slate?
There aren’t any true free-space games from the SEC West, but starting out the conference season at Arkansas and getting Texas A&M at home following a week off isn’t all that bad.
That means that Gamecocks miss Alabama, Auburn, LSU, Ole Miss, and Mississippi State. They could use as many breaks as possible because …
South Carolina Football Schedule What To Know: November is a monster
The first half of the schedule isn’t all that bad and the middle is okay, but South Carolina had better have a slew of wins banked with what it has to deal with in November.
Six of the first eight games are at home, and here’s where payback is a … the payback stinks.
Okay, going to Vanderbilt isn’t all that bad, but it’s the start of a run of three road games in four weeks. Going to Florida is always a problem, the home finale against Tennessee isn’t a breeze, and closing out with the Clemson game on the road hurts.
South Carolina Football Schedule What To Know: What does it all really mean?
As SEC schedules go, it’s not all that bad if the Gamecocks can win the road game at Vanderbilt and split those mid-November games against Florida and Tennessee.
Georgia State, Charlotte, and South Carolina State all have to be layups with the trip to Arkansas and home game against Georgia in the midst of the early non-conference battles. Going to Kentucky is dangerous, but getting Missouri at home should be a win.
At least the Texas A&M and Georgia games are at home.
It might take an upset or two, but an eight-win season is possible as long as there aren’t any major misfires. More realistic is a six-win campaign, but again, it’ll be dangerous if those wins aren’t banked going into the finishing kick.