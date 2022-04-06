2022 Oklahoma State Football Schedule: 3 Things To Know

Oklahoma State Football Schedule: Who do the Cowboys have to play on the road?

There might be five Big 12 road games among the nine conference dates, but that’s coming after not having to leave Stillwater in September.

And yes, it would’ve been nice to have just four conference road games, but one of the road dates is at Kansas and another is at Oklahoma. Going to Norman is hardly a plus, but at least it means Oklahoma State plays its last three games in the state of Oklahoma.

That’s trying to spin it all in a positive way – playing three road games in four weeks over the second half of the season after playing two away dates in three weeks in the midseason is nasty.

So …