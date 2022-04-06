2022 Oklahoma Football Schedule: 3 Things To Know

Oklahoma Football Schedule: Who do the Sooners have to play on the road?

Hey, new guy. You might have a team good enough to win the Big 12 – at least that’s what the fan base is expecting – but there’s going to be a whole lot of pressure to get by Nebraska in Lincoln in Week 3.

The Brent Venables era starts with that old school Big 8/Big 12 showdown.

There won’t be any real issues with UTEP or Kent State, but three of the next four games are away from Norman. On the positive side of the neutral site game against Texas in Dallas, it gets counted as a road date in the Big 12 conference mix.

The four Big 12 road games should be relatively manageable. TCU, West, Virginia, and closing out with Texas Tech all have to be must-wins for a team with College Football Playoff dreams, and there’s a week off to gear up for the showdown at Iowa State.

However …