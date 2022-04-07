2022 NFL Mock Draft: Big Trades, Big Pro Days, Big Predictions

2022 NFL Draft: The latest first round mock draft after some big trades, Pro Days, and key moves just a few weeks before this all gets going.

2022 NFL Mock Draft: First Round Prediction After Big Trades

Well this just got even more interesting.

Philadelphia was the big power player in the first round, and then it traded away the 16 and 19 in the first round – along with a late round pick – to New Orleans for the 18, a first rounder in 2023, and a second rounder in 2024, along with a few later picks this year thrown in.

This might not be the end of the trading fun for New Orleans, but for now, it positioned itself to work even more deals depending on who it’s targeting.

Combine that with Tyreek Hill going to Miami, Davante Adams off to Las Vegas, and with some big Pro Days – LSU CB Derek Stingley just ripped it up – and the first round Mock Draft takes on a different look.

