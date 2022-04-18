2022 NFL Draft: Two Round Mock Draft From The College Perspective

2022 NFL Draft: Two round mock draft with the calls on the picks along with every team’s needs – two weeks out.

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews | @PeteFiutak

Less than two weeks away, how do the first two rounds of the 2022 NFL Draft look … potentially?

We’ll do this one more time with the final call just before all of the fun begins, but now all the rumors, evaluations, and possibilities are starting to take shape.

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Rankings, Analysis

QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | OTs | OGs & Cs | DEs & Edge | DTs

LBs | Ss | CBs | 50 Greatest Value Draft Picks Ever

NFL Draft by college over last 5 years: 1-130 rankings

2022 NFL Mock Draft: Second Round