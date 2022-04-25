2022 NFL Draft Top 105 Prospects, Draft Projections, 3 Rounds: College Perspective

Who are the best 105 pro prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft? From the college perspective, who are the best players on the board through the first three rounds?

2022 NFL Draft Top 105 Prospects: Draft Projection, Best Players on the Board, Three Rounds

Which 105 pro prospects are the best and brightest in the 2022 NFL Draft?

From the college football perspective, who are the ones who’ll be the must-have talents, and how good are they no matter what the position?

And why 105? That’s how many picks are in the first three rounds. Historically and analytically, anything after that is blind luck – you have to try to not to get a starter in the first round, the second round is 50/50, and the third is dicey before it all falls off a cliff.

Always take the best player available, and here they all are – at least from the college perspective after several years of watching and analyzing these guys.

One note, this isn’t a mock draft. The teams listed who have the picks at each spot aren’t necessarily projected to take the players in those spots.

2022 NFL Draft: Third Round