2022 NFL Draft: First Round Analysis Of Every Pick, From The College Perspective

2022 NFL Draft: First round breakdown and analysis of every pick, from the college perspective.
2022 NFL Draft: First Round Analysis
Welcome to my self-serving, pretentious stream-of-consciousness musings for the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, commenting during and after each and every pick.
Jacksonville Jaguars
And the pick is … LB Travon Walker, Georgia
CFN Best Available Player
OT Evan Neal, Alabama
Everyone was acting like Travon Walker wasn’t great in college. No, the stats weren’t amazing, but that was thanks to the defense that had almost all pro talents doing things. Get past the stats, or the lack of them. However …
No pressure, but this is a call. This is still a bit of a projection based on how he worked out and how good the measurables are. But he’s the freaking No. 1 pick in the freaking draft. He had better be Bruce Smith/JJ Watt or this doesn’t work.
Detroit Lions
And the pick is … DE Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan
CFN Best Available Player
OT Evan Neal, Alabama
Well that was quick. If only the Detroit receivers could run as fast as that card was flown up to the podium.
If it’s possible to get a good value with the No. 2 pick, Detroit might have just got it. Just about everyone I know who does this thinks Hutchinson is the better prospect.
That Hutchinson family … I want to be a Hutchinson.
Walker feels like a piece of the puzzle pick – because that’s what he was at Georgia. Hutchinson feels like a franchise-changer.
Houston has another pick coming up at the
Houston Texans
And the pick is … CB Derek Stingley, Jr, LSU
CFN Best Available Player: OT Evan Neal, Alabama
So what have we learned about two of the first three picks in this draft? Workouts, workouts, workouts.
Last year at this exact time if you had said Stingley would be selected No. 3 overall, you would’ve said, “so he slid?”
Houston has another pick coming up at the 13. I like the offensive tackles here at the 3 for a team that needs to upgrade everywhere, but they needed a corner, and again, when he’s healthy and right, Stingley might just be the best player in this draft.
New York Jets
And the pick is … CB Ahmad Gardner, Cincinnati
CFN Best Available Player
OT Evan Neal, Alabama
Wait … what? The Jets SWORE they weren’t going with a defensive back early – at least the coaching staff did.
Gardner has all the tools and all the upside, but that’s one high pick for a guy who gets way too grabby and needs to all but start over technique-wise.
The Jets have so many early picks, so go with the best player on the board. New York needed defensive backs, and it got a fantastic one.
They also needed an edge rusher, and they just pass on Kayvon Thibodeaux for a corner.
New York Giants
And the pick is … DE Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon
CFN Best Available Player
OT Evan Neal, Alabama
Boom. The Jaguars and the Lions paid for defensive ends who are supposed to get into the backfield. Thibodeaux is going to fit in perfectly with the Giants as a pure pass rusher who should be incredible once he’s turned loose.
The all-around ability are there, the Giants needed a defensive wrecking force, and … they needed an offensive tackle, too, and two elite ones are there.
The personality and style will be PERFECT for New York. He’s going to be a superstar who won’t have any problem with the expectations or pressure.
Carolina Panthers
And the pick is … OT Ikem Ekwonu, NC State
CFN Best Available Player
OT Evan Neal, Alabama
Perfect. I like Neal better because of his versatility and power, but Ekwonu is the elite offensive tackle who’ll be an instant Pro Bowl talent and a fixture on the line.
The Panthers have been saying they like Sam Darnold. That might not be true, but if they wanted a quarterback, this was the spot. They don’t have another pick until the fourth round with the 137.
Take the great offensive tackle over the questionable quarterback prospect. The world – hand raised – thought this was going to be the franchise-changing pick with Malik Willis. Nothing against him, but getting this guy here is terrific.
New York Giants (from Chicago)
And the pick is … OT Evan Neal, Alabama
CFN Best Available Player
OT Evan Neal, Alabama
Well THAT worked out perfectly. The Giants got their elite pass rusher at the 5, and now they got – our call – the best player in the draft.
The Giants were able to get their offensive tackle, at a good value slot. It wouldn’t have been wrong if he went No. 1.
Neal can work at tackle, he can be a dominant guard, he can play almost anywhere on the line and dominate. He didn’t exactly drop, but for a guy who doesn’t need any extra motivation, he just got it by sliding a wee bit.
Atlanta Falcons
And the pick is … WR Drake London, USC
CFN Best Available Player
DT Jordan Davis, Georgia
Quick, off the top of your head, name an Atlanta Falcon wide receiver who’ll actually play this year. They have Kyle Pitts at tight end, but with Calvin Ridley out, and with nothing else, they had to go receiver, but …
I honestly thought they’d go quarterback here. Marcus Mariota is on a backup’s contract, and this would’ve been a spot to make a big statement with a passer.
But there’s no point in taking a quarterback if he doesn’t have anyone to throw to. London over Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave, and Jameson Williams … that was a call.
Seattle Seahawks (from Denver)
And the pick is … OT Charles Cross, Mississippi State
CFN Best Available Player
DT Jordan Davis, Georgia
The Seahawks will have to address quarterback later. They can’t go on with Drew Lock and Geno Smith, but value-wise, this is still too early for one of the passers.
No argument whatsoever with Cross. Compared to the other offensive tackles, he’s a different sort of talent as a pure technician and not a blaster, but that’s a need position and the Seahawks got a great one.
They also need a cornerback. They would’ve dreamed of Ahmad Gardner or Derek Stingley Jr. to slide here, but they got a great one in Cross. He’s about as clean a blocker as they get.
New York Jets (from Seattle)
And the pick is … WR Garrett Wilson, Ohio State
CFN Best Available Player
DT Jordan Davis, Georgia
Sort of got one of these picks right … FINALLY. The Jets needed receiver help, and they had their choice of several terrific ones.
Kyle Hamilton was there, though. If the Jets really wanted to solve that secondary problem, Hamilton and Sauce Gardner would’ve instant fixed it. But …
Wilson’s 4.3 wheels and Elijah Moore? Good luck dealing with the New York speed for Zach Wilson to work with for the next several years. The vertical game is going to devastating.
Washington Commanders
And the pick is … WR Chris Olave, Ohio State
CFN Best Available Player
DT Jordan Davis, Georgia
Here’s the only issue with Olave here. Is he really a No. 1 go-to target? He’s smooth as glass, and he’s got elite warp speed, but he’s not bulky and he’s not going to muscle his way to the ball.
He’s ALWAYS going to be open. If the Saints can get everyone healthy in the receiving corps, Olave is going to be devastating as long as he’s not dealing with a physical corner.
The quarterbacks keep on sliding. The Saints might have Jameis Winston and Andy Dalton, but they need a star to build around. As long as Winston is fine, having Olave will change everything. He’s going to be ready right out of the box.
Detroit (from Minnesota)
And the pick is … WR Jameson Willams, Alabama
CFN Best Available Player
DT Jordan Davis, Georgia
So Minnesota – who desperately needs secondary help – traded away this pick so Detroit could get what might be the best receiver in this draft? What could possibly go wrong?
The Lions gave away some key picks to get Williams. That might mean they really do like Jared Goff and aren’t going to get too crazy about spending value on replacing him.
If Williams didn’t hurt his knee, he’d probably be the top receiver off the board. He’ll be back with at least half the season to go, and he’ll add a whole bunch of pop to an offense that found something with Amon-Ra St. Brown last year.
Philadelphia Eagles (from Houston)
And the pick is … DT Jordan Davis, Philadelphia
CFN Best Available Player
DT Jordan Davis, Georgia
Oh hell yeah. That’s the guy. That’s the pick who makes your defense something serious, that’s it.
He’s not flashy and he’s not going to get into the backfield, but he’s EVERYTHING you want in a defensive tackle. He’s got the size, the strength, the personality, and … the speed?
This has been said a few different times so far, but it fits here, too. He might just be the best player in this draft.
Considering the defensive tackles in this are just okay, Davis stands out that much more. This is a brilliant pick who’ll be a fixture on the Eagle D and an anchor for the next ten years.
Baltimore Ravens
And the pick is … S Kyle Hamilton
CFN Best Available Player
S Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame
Hook up every scout and every analyst to a lie detector, and they’ll all say Hamilton is one of the three best players in this draft.
4.59 … 4.59 … 4.59 … whatever. He’s always around the ball, and he’s not a free safety at the next level. He’s an intimidating big force who’s like another linebacker.
He’ll be more than fine. The Ravens know a little something about drafting safeties. He’s a defense-changer with the 14th overall pick. Great pick at a fantastic time.
Houston Texans (from Philadelphia)
And the pick is … COMING
CFN Best Available Player: COMING
New Orleans Saints (from Indianapolis)
And the pick is … COMING
CFN Best Available Player: COMING
Los Angeles Chargers
And the pick is … COMING
CFN Best Available Player: COMING
Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans)
And the pick is … COMING
CFN Best Available Player: COMING
New Orleans Saints (from Philadelphia)
And the pick is … COMING
CFN Best Available Player: COMING
Pittsburgh Steelers
And the pick is … COMING
CFN Best Available Player: COMING
New England Patriots
And the pick is … COMING
CFN Best Available Player: COMING
Green Bay Packers (from Las Vegas)
And the pick is … COMING
CFN Best Available Player: COMING
Arizona Cardinals
And the pick is … COMING
CFN Best Available Player: COMING
Dallas Cowboys
And the pick is … COMING
CFN Best Available Player: COMING
Buffalo Bills
And the pick is … COMING
CFN Best Available Player: COMING
Tennessee Titans
And the pick is … COMING
CFN Best Available Player: COMING
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
And the pick is … COMING
CFN Best Available Player: COMING
Green Bay Packers
And the pick is … COMING
CFN Best Available Player: COMING
Kansas City Chiefs (from San Francisco)
And the pick is … COMING
CFN Best Available Player: COMING
Kansas City Chiefs
And the pick is … COMING
CFN Best Available Player: COMING
Cincinnati Bengals
And the pick is … COMING
CFN Best Available Player: COMING
Detroit Lions (from LA Rams)
And the pick is … COMING
CFN Best Available Player: COMING