2022 NFL Draft: First Round Analysis Of Every Pick, From The College Perspective

And the pick is … DE Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan

CFN Best Available Player

OT Evan Neal, Alabama



Well that was quick. If only the Detroit receivers could run as fast as that card was flown up to the podium.

If it’s possible to get a good value with the No. 2 pick, Detroit might have just got it. Just about everyone I know who does this thinks Hutchinson is the better prospect.

That Hutchinson family … I want to be a Hutchinson.

Walker feels like a piece of the puzzle pick – because that’s what he was at Georgia. Hutchinson feels like a franchise-changer.

Houston has another pick coming up at the

– 2022 Detroit Draft Analysis