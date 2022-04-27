2022 NFL Draft: Final Two Round Mock Draft From The College Perspective

2022 NFL Draft: This is it. This is the final prediction. The two round mock draft with calls on the picks along with all the team needs.
Enough speculation. This is it. This is what’s going to happen. This is exactly how the first two rounds of the 2022 NFL Draft are going to go. We can’t change the future, we can only see it …
Maybe. At least these are the best educated guesses possible.
As always, there aren’t any projected trades – do NOT project trades in your mock draft. This is about what should happen and not what the best fits are.
It’s NFL Draft time. Everything is okay.
2022 NFL Mock Draft: Second Round
64
Denver Broncos (from Los Angeles Rams)
2022 Two Round Mock Draft Final Pick
OT Abraham Lucas, Washington State
Last Mock Draft Pick
S Jaquan Brisker, Penn State
Team Needs: 1) OT, 2) DL, 3) LB
The Broncos finally get a chance to play. It’s their first pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, and it could use an offensive tackle. Russell Wilson was peeved at the lack of blocking at the end in Seattle, and Denver will start his era by getting him some help.
2022 Denver Pre-Draft Analysis
63
Cincinnati Bengals
2022 Two Round Mock Draft Final Pick
DE Josh Paschal, Kentucky
Last Mock Draft Pick
OT Abraham Lucas, Washington State
Team Needs: 1) OG, 2) CB, 3) EDGE
While not necessarily a necessity, the Bengals can add more size and versatility at defensive end with Paschal or possible San Diego State’s Cameron Thomas.
2022 Cincinnati Pre-Draft Analysis
62
Kansas City Chiefs
2022 Two Round Mock Draft Final Pick
WR Calvin Austin, Memphis
Last Mock Draft Pick
CB Tariq Woolen, UTSA
Team Needs: 1) WR, 2) EDGE, 3) CB
Speed, speed, speed, speed, speed. No, of course there’s no replacing Tyreek Hill, but the Chiefs tend to find uses for ultra-quick targets with warp wheels.
2022 Kansas City Pre-Draft Analysis
61
San Francisco 49ers
2022 Two Round Mock Draft Final Pick
OG Cole Strange, UT Chattanooga
Last Mock Draft Pick
OG Dylan Parham, Memphis
Team Needs: 1) OG, 2) DB, 3) WR
There aren’t a ton of major needs – wide receiver is a must at some point – but if the 49ers can get a solid guard who can play either spot, that’s the big call to help give Trey Lance time to work.
2022 San Francisco Pre-Draft Analysis
60
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2022 Two Round Mock Draft Final Pick
DT Perrion Winfrey, Oklahoma
Last Mock Draft Pick
WR John Metchie, Alabama
Team Needs: 1) DL, 2) OG, 3) QB
The Buccaneers can’t add enough parts for the defensive front rotation. Winfrey wouldn’t have to be the star right away, but he’d be a strong prospect who find a role.
2022 Tampa Bay Pre-Draft Analysis
59
Green Bay Packers
2022 Two Round Mock Draft Final Pick
DT Phidarian Mathis, Alabama
Last Mock Draft Pick
DT Perrion Winfrey, Oklahoma
Team Needs: 1) WR, 2) OT, 3) TE
A big body possible starter who can step in and contribute, he’s a great get this late in the second round to add another good piece to a Packer team that’s so, so close to getting over the top.
2022 Green Bay Pre-Draft Analysis
58
Atlanta Falcons (from Tennessee Titans)
2022 Two Round Mock Draft Final Pick
WR Alec Pierce, Cincinnati
Last Mock Draft Pick
DE Cameron Thomas, San Diego State
Team Needs: 1) QB, 2) WR, EDGE
The Falcons have GOT to come up with as many wide receiver prospects as possible. Pierce might not be a No. 1 guy, but he’s a deep speed playmaker who can instantly help the cause.
2022 Atlanta Pre-Draft Analysis
57
Buffalo Bills
2022 Two Round Mock Draft Final Pick
RB Kenneth Walker, Michigan State
Last Mock Draft Pick
RB Breece Hall, Iowa State
Team Needs: 1) RB, 2) CB, 3) WR
Right time, right place to have a need for a devalued position like running back. There’s a chance Breece Hall slides here, but there’s no beef if Walker is the one to take over the Buffalo ground game.
2022 Buffalo Pre-Draft Analysis
56
Dallas Cowboys
2022 Two Round Mock Draft Final Pick
DE Drake Jackson, USC
Last Mock Draft Pick
DE Drake Jackson, USC
Team Needs: 1) OG, 2) WR, 3) EDGE
It’s going to kill the Cowboy front office to pass on some of the dynamic playmakers there for the taking in the first round, but they’ll be more than happy to snap up the upside of Jackson – or Oklahoma’s Nik Bonitto – here.
2022 Dallas Pre-Draft Analysis
55
Arizona Cardinals
2022 Two Round Mock Draft Final Pick
LB Nik Bonitto, Oklahoma
Last Mock Draft Pick
WR George Pickens, Georgia
Team Needs: 1) WR, 2) EDGE, 3) OT
The versatility will mean everything for a Cardinal defense that wants as many hybrid playmakers as possible. It needs an edge rusher, and this is the perfect spot if one as good as Bonitto falls.
2022 Arizona Pre-Draft Analysis
54
New England Patriots
2022 Two Round Mock Draft Final Pick
CB Roger McCreary, Auburn
Last Mock Draft Pick
CB Roger McCreary, Auburn
Team Needs: 1) WR, 2) OG, 3) CB
The Patriots will have to deal with wide receiver at some point, but there’s still too much value to take a random flier on a position. McCreary will drop only because this is a deep class of corners.
2022 New England Pre-Draft Analysis
53
Green Bay Packers (from Las Vegas Raiders)
2022 Two Round Mock Draft Final Pick
LB Christian Harris, Alabama
Last Mock Draft Pick
TE Trey McBride, Colorado State
Team Needs: 1) WR, 2) OT, 3) TE
While not necessarily a glaring need pick, Harris is a solid athletic part who’d find a role somewhere. He’ll can work inside or out – wherever needed.
2022 Green Bay Pre-Draft Analysis
52
Pittsburgh Steelers
2022 Two Round Mock Draft Final Pick
QB Sam Howell, North Carolina
Last Mock Draft Pick
OT Daniel Faalele, Minnesota
Team Needs: 1) WR, 2) OG, 3) DB
Value, value, value. The Steelers have a shot at a baller who brings the franchise quarterback attitude. Mitchell Trubisky is a nice idea, but Howell changes the franchise.
2022 Pittsburgh Pre-Draft Analysis
51
Philadelphia Eagles
2022 Two Round Mock Draft Final Pick
RB Breece Hall, Iowa State
Last Mock Draft Pick
OT Bernhard Raimann, Central Michigan
Team Needs: 1) CB, 2) WR, 3) DE
The Eagles have their share of running backs in the rotation, but if they have a shot at a true lead back who can take the running pressure off Jalen Hurts, it’s the right move.
2022 Philadelphia Pre-Draft Analysis
50
Kansas City Chiefs (from Miami Dolphins)
2022 Two Round Mock Draft Final Pick
S Lewis Cine, Georgia
Last Mock Draft Pick
OT Bernhard Raimann, Central Michigan
Team Needs: 1) WR, 2) EDGE, 3) CB
The Chiefs might have cranked up the safety talent through free agency, but for a team that likes speed at all their positions, here’s another part for the secondary.
2022 Kansas City Pre-Draft Analysis
49
New Orleans Saints
2022 Two Round Mock Draft Final Pick
TE Trey McBride, Colorado State
Last Mock Draft Pick
S Lewis Cine, Georgia
Team Needs: 1) WR, 2) QB, 3) OT
The Saints need pass catchers and more pass catchers. Assuming they get a wide receiver with one of their earlier picks, they’d snap up the top tight end in the draft if he’s still there.
2022 New Orleans Pre-Draft Analysis
48
Chicago Bears (from Los Angeles Chargers)
2022 Two Round Mock Draft Final Pick
OG Dylan Parham, Memphis
Last Mock Draft Pick
LB Nik Bonitto, Oklahoma
Team Needs: 1) WR, 2) CB, 3) OT
The Bears could use a star tackle to add to the mix, but they just need five great blockers up front. The versatility of Parham matters.
2022 Chicago Pre-Draft Analysis
47
Washington Commanders (from Indianapolis Colts)
2022 Two Round Mock Draft Final Pick
WR Skyy Moore, Western Michigan
Last Mock Draft Pick
WR Skyy Moore, Western Michigan
Team Needs: 1) WR, 2) DB, 3) LB
It would be nice if a potential No. 1 receiver would slide here, but Moore will have to do. He’s going to be a good part of a puzzle, even if he’s not a go-to star.
2022 Washington Pre-Draft Analysis
46
Minnesota Vikings
2022 Two Round Mock Draft Final Pick
LB Leo Chenal, Wisconsin
Last Mock Draft Pick
S Nick Cross, Maryland
Team Needs: 1) DB, 2) LB, 3) DT
The more sound defensive starters the Vikings can find, the better. Chenal is just the sort of tough-tackling linebacker who can find a role out of the box.
2022 Minnesota Pre-Draft Analysis
45
Baltimore Ravens
2022 Two Round Mock Draft Final Pick
DE Logan Hall, Houston
Last Mock Draft Pick
DE Logan Hall, Houston
Team Needs: 1) OL, 2) EDGE, 3) CB
It would be nice if a few good offensive linemen were here are options, but they need more defensive playmakers. They’ll get one in the first round, and they’ll try to find a prospect for the rotation up front in the second.
2022 Baltimore Pre-Draft Analysis
44
Cleveland Browns
2022 Two Round Mock Draft Final Pick
DT Travis Jones, UConn
Last Mock Draft Pick
DT Travis Jones, UConn
Team Needs: 1) DL, 2) WR, 3) LB
The Browns might sprint this pick up to the podium. They need more help along the defensive front, and Jones is a top 20-caliber talent who’ll be an instant factor in the league.
2022 Cleveland Pre-Draft Analysis
43
Atlanta Falcons
2022 Two Round Mock Draft Final Pick
DE Arnold Ebiketie, Penn State
Last Mock Draft Pick
WR Christian Watson, North Dakota State
Team Needs: 1) QB, 2) WR, EDGE
Assuming the Falcons don’t go with a pass rusher at the 8, they should be in a nice spot in the second round to finally get the star the team needs on the defensive front.
2022 Atlanta Pre-Draft Analysis
42
Indianapolis Colts (from Washington Commanders)
2022 Two Round Mock Draft Final Pick
WR John Metchie, Alabama
Last Mock Draft Pick
DE Arnold Ebiketie, Penn State
Team Needs: 1) WR, 2) OT, 3) QB
There might be other positions the Colts would like with several good players on the board, but they have to improve their receiving corps with a whole slew of new options.
2022 Indianapolis Pre-Draft Analysis
41
Seattle Seahawks
2022 Two Round Mock Draft Final Pick
OT Bernard Raimann, Central Michigan
Last Mock Draft Pick: LB Leo Chenal, Wisconsin
Team Needs: 1) QB, 2) OT, 3) CB
The pass protection has to be better, and the Seahawks might throw a few prospects at the problem. There will likely be others on Day Three to get younger up front.
2022 Seattle Pre-Draft Analysis
40
Seattle Seahawks (from Denver Broncos)
2022 Two Round Mock Draft Final Pick
QB Matt Corral, Ole Miss
Last Mock Draft Pick
QB Matt Corral, Ole Miss
Team Needs: 1) QB, 2) OT, 3) CB
No reason to change the call now. Seattle will fill in other parts elsewhere, but it needs a strong leader with a gamer attitude who can take over the franchise. Corral won’t be Russell Wilson, but he’s not Drew Lock.
2022 Seattle Pre-Draft Analysis
39
Chicago Bears
2022 Two Round Mock Draft Final Pick
CB Kaiir Elam, Florida
Last Mock Draft Pick
OG Zion Johnson, Boston College
Team Needs: 1) WR, 2) CB, 3) OT
The Bears really need wide receivers, but the value isn’t quite there for that. They also need help on the offensive line, but a strong corner is a must at some point. Elam is a first round possibility who’ll drop.
2022 Chicago Pre-Draft Analysis
38
New York Jets (from Carolina Panthers)
2022 Two Round Mock Draft Final Pick
OLB/DE Boye Mafe, Minnesota
Last Mock Draft Pick
DE George Karlaftis, Purdue
Team Needs: 1) EDGE, 2) CB, 3) WR
So here’s the wonderful part about having four of the top 38 picks – you can not only fill needs, but you can do it with the best players still on the board. The Jets will pass on the pass rushers, and then a first round talent will fall right in their lap.
2022 Jets Pre-Draft Analysis
37
Houston Texans
2022 Two Round Mock Draft Final Pick
OT Tyler Smith, Tulsa
Last Mock Draft Pick
OT Tyler Smith, Tulsa
Team Needs: 1) DE, 2) OT, 3) DB
The Texans will get their pass rusher with the third overall pick, but they need an offensive tackle. They’ll get their attitude and tone-setter with a tough-guy blocker from Tulsa who’ll take over right away.
2022 Houston Pre-Draft Analysis
36
New York Giants
2022 Two Round Mock Draft Final Pick
LB Quay Walker, Georgia
Last Mock Draft Pick
LB Christian Harris, Alabama
Team Needs: 1) OT, 2) LB, 3) EDGE
Assuming the Giants get an offensive tackle and a pass rusher with their two early first round picks, here they can go the Best Player Available route and try for an upgrade. Expect a linebacker to go here.
2022 Giants Pre-Draft Analysis
35
New York Jets
2022 Two Round Mock Draft Final Pick
C Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa
Last Mock Draft Pick
DT Phidarian Mathis, Alabama
Team Needs: 1) EDGE, 2) CB, 3) WR
Will his lack of bulk matter? Linderbaum is the player everyone wants after the ten in the first round, but won’t be able to make the call.
Too many teams filled the center problem through free agency. The Jets can take their franchise guy – at an unreal value price – and move around the parts.
2022 Jets Pre-Draft Analysis
34
Detroit Lions
2022 Two Round Mock Draft Final Pick
S Jalen Pitre, Baylor
Last Mock Draft Pick
LB Quay Walker, Georgia
Team Needs: 1) EDGE, 2) DB, 3) WR
Assuming the Lions get a quarterback at the end of the first round, here’s where they go after a much-needed safety to get younger and more talented in a need area.
2022 Detroit Pre-Draft Analysis
33
Jacksonville Jaguars
2022 Two Round Mock Draft Final Pick
DT Devonte Wyatt, Georgia
Last Mock Draft Pick
DT Devonte Wyatt, Georgia
Team Needs: 1) WR, 2) EDGE, 3) DT
There will be several big-time prospects who slide through the first round cracks. Wyatt could be taken in the top 15, or he could end up dropping depending on needs.
In reality, watch for Jacksonville to trade out of this pick for someone who wants a quarterback – at least if Desmond Ridder is still on the board.
2022 Jacksonville Pre-Draft Analysis
2022 NFL Mock Draft: First Round
32
Detroit Lions (from Los Angeles Rams)
2022 Two Round Mock Draft Final Pick
QB Desmond Ridder, Cincinnati
Last Mock Draft Pick
QB Desmond Ridder, Cincinnati
Team Needs: 1) EDGE, 2) DB, 3) WR
There are a few things happening here. First, there are a TON of great value talents still on the board. Second, if the Lions really want to go quarterback – I’m not totally convinced that they do – they’ll have a few options with the second pick in the second round.
But it’s not possible to make a mock draft pick happen. This is about projecting and predicting, and the smart move is to get the quarterback in the first if that’s where they really are going.
2022 Detroit Pre-Draft Analysis
31
Cincinnati Bengals
2022 Two Round Mock Draft Final Pick
CB Kyler Gordon, Washington
Last Mock Draft Pick
S Jalen Pitre, Baylor
Team Needs: 1) OG, 2) CB, EDGE
Flip-flopping between a few players for the Bengals – they might go offensive lineman if Iowa C Tyler Linderbaum really is still on the board – but they need a good corner more than anything else, and Gordon is a nice option late in the first round.
2022 Cincinnati Pre-Draft Analysis
30
Kansas City Chiefs
2022 Two Round Mock Draft Final Pick
LB David Ojabo, Michigan
Last Mock Draft Pick
LB David Ojabo, Michigan
Team Needs: 1) WR, 2) EDGE, 3) CB
The idea of the pick still works. Ojabo is a top 15-caliber pick who’ll slide because he’s out for the year with an Achilles tendon tear. It’s the beauty of having two first round picks back-to-back – the Chiefs can take a shot at a phenomenal value pass rusher.
2022 Kansas City Pre-Draft Analysis
29
Kansas City Chiefs (from San Francisco 49ers)
2022 Two Round Mock Draft Final Pick
WR Christian Watson, North Dakota State
Last Mock Draft Pick
WR Jahan Dotson, Penn State
Team Needs: 1) WR, 2) EDGE, 3) CB
The Chiefs aren’t necessarily going to panic-pick a wide receiver just because it could use a good one, but it works if a deep threat like Watson is still on the board. They can work on other parts later.
2022 Kansas City Pre-Draft Analysis
28
Green Bay Packers
2022 Two Round Mock Draft Final Pick
LB Devin Lloyd, Utah
Last Mock Draft Pick
DE Boye Mafe, Minnesota
Team Needs: 1) WR, 2) OT, 3) TE
The Packers will go with a receiver with their pick at the 22, so they’re free here. They could use an offensive tackle option, but they can also sit back ant go the Best Player Available route. Someone’s going to slide, and Lloyd will likely be one of the stars who slips through the cracks.
2022 Green Bay Pre-Draft Analysis
27
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2022 Two Round Mock Draft Final Pick
DE George Karlaftis, Purdue
Last Mock Draft Pick
S Daxton Hill, Michigan
Team Needs: 1) DL, 2) OG, 3) QB
In a perfect world the Buccaneers would take a big guard, but this isn’t the spot for one. Iowa C Tyler Linderbaum would be the call if they didn’t just sign free agent Ryan Jensen. They also need to get younger and have more options on the D line, and a strong pass rusher is sliding.
2022 Tampa Bay Pre-Draft Analysis
26
Tennessee Titans
2022 Two Round Mock Draft Final Pick
OG Zion Johnson, Boston College
Last Mock Draft Pick
WR Treylon Burks, Arkansas
Team Needs: 1) OL, 2) WR, 3) DT
A wide receiver is a must, but finding a steady starter for the offensive front is even more vital. Johnson can fit at either guard spot or even at right tackle.
2022 Tennessee Pre-Draft Analysis
25
Buffalo Bills
2022 Two Round Mock Draft Final Pick
CB Andrew Booth, Clemson
Last Mock Draft Pick
CB Andrew Booth, Clemson
Team Needs: 1) RB, 2) CB, 3) WR
The Bills don’t have a slew of massive issues. They can wait on their running back, and they might think about a receiver if Jahan Dotson or Christian Watson are here, but corner is one spot that could use some help.
2022 Buffalo Pre-Draft Analysis
24
Dallas Cowboys
2022 Two Round Mock Draft Final Pick
OG Kenyon Green, Texas A&M
Last Mock Draft Pick
OG Kenyon Green, Texas A&M
Team Needs: 1) OG, 2) WR, 3) EDGE
It’ll be so tempting to go with the pass rushers on the board or some of the other good defensive possibilities, but they need an interior lineman and Green makes too much sense.
2022 Dallas Pre-Draft Analysis
23
Arizona Cardinals
2022 Two Round Mock Draft Final Pick
WR Jahan Dotson, Penn State
Last Mock Draft Pick
CB Kyler Gordon, Washington
Team Needs: 1) WR, 2) EDGE, 3) OT
The Cardinals could use a pass rusher and they’ll go crazy if they have to pass on Nakobe Dean if he’s here, but they need a wide receiver. They’ll take a few in this draft.
2022 Arizona Pre-Draft Analysis
22
Green Bay Packers (from Las Vegas Raiders)
2022 Two Round Mock Draft Final Pick
WR Treylon Burks, Arkansas
Last Mock Draft Pick
WR Jameson Williams, Alabama
Team Needs: 1) WR, 2) OT, 3) TE
Believe Green Bay will pay a first round price for a receiver when you actually see it, but with his size, style, and overall upside … no, Burks isn’t Davante Adams. However …
2022 Green Bay Pre-Draft Analysis
21
New England Patriots
2022 Two Round Mock Draft Final Pick
LB Nakobe Dean, Georgia
Last Mock Draft Pick
LB Devin Lloyd, Utah
Team Needs: 1) WR, 2) OG, 3) CB
The Patriots don’t usually get freaked out about team needs early in their drafts. Lloyd and Dean should still be around and either one of them would work. Dean is just a wee bit more versatile – and a wee bit better a fit.
2022 New England Pre-Draft Analysis
20
Pittsburgh Steelers
2022 Two Round Mock Draft Final Pick
S Daxton Hill, Michigan
Last Mock Draft Pick
C Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa
Team Needs: 1) WR, 2) OG, 3) DB
We can’t make a pick happen … we can’t make a pick happen … we can’t …
Linderbaum would be exactly the upgrade the Steelers need up front, but getting Mason Cole in free agency should settle that for now.
The versatile Hill is a smart pick for a secondary that needs a little of everything.
2022 Pittsburgh Pre-Draft Analysis
19
New Orleans Saints (from Philadelphia Eagles)
2022 Two Round Mock Draft Final Pick
OT Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa
Last Mock Draft Pick
WR Chris Olave, Ohio State
Team Needs: 1) WR, 2) QB, 3) OT
The Saints will get exactly what they need. They’ll go with the receiver they want at the 16 and shouldn’t have a problem waiting on a solid offensive tackle sliding here.
2022 New Orleans Pre-Draft Analysis
18
Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans Saints)
2022 Two Round Mock Draft Final Pick
WR Chris Olave, Ohio State
Last Mock Draft Pick
LB Nakobe Dean, Georgia
Team Needs: 1) CB, 2) WR, 3) DE
Assume the Eagles are able to take care of the hole at corner at the 15 knowing they can get a great receiver here. Olave would be a fantastic pick at just the right time.
2022 Philadelphia Pre-Draft Analysis
17
Los Angeles Chargers
2022 Two Round Mock Draft Final Pick
DT Jordan Davis, Georgia
Last Mock Draft Pick
OT Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa
Team Needs: 1) OL, 2) RB, 3) DT
Yoink. Yeah, the Chargers need an offensive lineman and Penning – or Charles Cross – should be right there, but you don’t pass up a franchise-changing defensive tackle like Davis at this point, especially if you need precisely that.
2022 Chargers Pre-Draft Analysis
16
New Orleans Saints (from Indianapolis Colts)
2022 Two Round Mock Draft Final Pick
WR Jameson Williams, Alabama
Last Mock Draft Pick
OT Charles Cross, Ole Miss
Team Needs: 1) WR, 2) QB, 3) OT
The Saints are going to be super-honked if Cross isn’t on the board here. They can get their offensive tackle at the 19 – they can wait on Trevor Penning. Williams is hardly a bad consolation pick.
2022 New Orleans Pre-Draft Analysis
15
Philadelphia Eagles (from Miami Dolphins)
2022 Two Round Mock Draft Final Pick
CB Trent McDuffie, Washington
Last Mock Draft Pick
WR Drake London, USC
Team Needs: 1) CB, 2) WR, 3) DE
The Eagles can get their wide receiver at the 18. They also need a corner, and McDuffie won’t slide any further than this.
2022 Philadelphia Pre-Draft Analysis
14
Baltimore Ravens
2022 Two Round Mock Draft Final Pick
S Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame
Last Mock Draft Pick
DT Jordan Davis, Georgia
Team Needs: 1) OL, 2) EDGE, 3) CB
This first 13 picks should be relatively set in some way, shape, or order. This is when the draft takes a turn as Baltimore will have its choice of phenomenal value picks.
It could go with Jordan Davis or the top corner on the board, but this franchise knows what a tone-setting star of a safety can do for an entire defense.
2022 Baltimore Pre-Draft Analysis
13
Houston Texans (from Cleveland Browns)
2022 Two Round Mock Draft Final Pick
OT Charles Cross, Mississippi State
Last Mock Draft Pick
S Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame
Team Needs: 1) DE, 2) OT, 3) DB
The Texans need an upgrade almost everywhere. A defensive back would be a luxury, and there isn’t a sure-thing top defensive end here. The reboot has to start on the offensive front.
2022 Houston Pre-Draft Analysis
12
Minnesota Vikings
2022 Two Round Mock Draft Final Pick
CB Derek Stingley Jr., LSU
Last Mock Draft Pick
CB Trent McDuffie, Washington
Team Needs: 1) DB, 2) LB, 3) DT
Right time for the right need. The Vikings will go with the best possible defensive back – that can be any of the remaining corners or Kyle Hamilton. Stingley has been too amazing though offseason workouts to pass up.
2022 Minnesota Pre-Draft Analysis
11
Washington Commanders
2022 Two Round Mock Draft Final Pick
WR Drake London, USC
Last Mock Draft Pick
CB Derek Stingley Jr, LSU
Team Needs: 1) WR, 2) DB, 3) LB
Flip-flopped on this pick prediction over the last few weeks. It’ll be Ahmad Gardner if he slides this call, and this might be where Kyle Hamilton or Derek Stingley Jr. goes, but they need a high-end, No. 1 wide receiver, too.
2022 Washington Pre-Draft Analysis
10
New York Jets (from Seattle Seahawks)
2022 Two Round Mock Draft Final Pick
WR Garrett Wilson, Ohio State
Last Mock Draft Pick
WR Garrett Wilson, Ohio State
Team Needs: 1) EDGE, 2) CB, 3) WR
Don’t be 1000% certain the Jets go with Wilson here over one of the other top receiver prospects – and don’t be certain they stay in this spot and don’t trade down.
2022 Jets Pre-Draft Analysis
9
Seattle Seahawks (from Denver Broncos)
2022 Two Round Mock Draft Final Pick
CB Ahmad Gardner, Cincinnati
Last Mock Draft Pick
CB Ahmad Gardner, Cincinnati
Team Needs: 1) QB, 2) OT, 3) CB
This one isn’t hard – if it happens. The Seahawks need a top offensive tackle, but they also need a top corner. They can sit back and take the best one of either on the board, and Gardner is too hot to fall any further.
2022 Seattle Pre-Draft Analysis
8
Atlanta Falcons
2022 Two Round Mock Draft Final Pick
QB Kenny Pickett, Pitt
Last Mock Draft Pick
QB Kenny Pickett, Pitt
Team Needs: 1) QB, 2) WR, 3) EDGE
Sticking with the call made a few weeks ago – the Falcons can go quarterback with Marcus Mariota locked in at a backup’s price.
You don’t dabble when it comes to a quarterback and just “pick one up” like it’s a wide receiver – that’s the other option here.
2022 Atlanta Pre-Draft Analysis
7
New York Giants (from Chicago Bears)
2022 Two Round Mock Draft Final Pick
DE Jermaine Johnson, Florida State
Last Mock Draft Pick
DE Jermaine Johnson, Florida State
Team Needs: 1) OT, 2) LB, 3) EDGE
The Giants have to worry about the Panthers trading down from the 6. They’ll go with the offensive tackle they need at the 5 and assume they’ll get their pass rusher at 7.
2022 Giants Pre-Draft Analysis
6
Carolina Panthers
2022 Two Round Mock Draft Final Pick
QB Malik Willis, Liberty
Last Mock Draft Pick
QB Malik Willis, Liberty
Team Needs: 1) QB, 2) EDGE, 3) OT
The Panthers keep saying they think Sam Darnold is just fine. Talking Willis here is a massive pick considering he’s not necessarily a top 15 value pick, but here’s the call – the Panthers go offensive tackle if Ikem Ekwonu or Evan Neal slides here.
2022 Carolina Pre-Draft Analysis
5
New York Giants
2022 Two Round Mock Draft Final Pick
OT Evan Neal, Alabama
Last Mock Draft Pick
OT Evan Neal, Alabama
Team Needs: 1) OT, 2) LB, 3) EDGE
The Giants will hope for Ikem Ekwonu to fall here, but they’ll be just fine with the massive Bama blocker who can step right in at one of the tackle spots.
2022 Giants Pre-Draft Analysis
4
New York Jets
2022 Two Round Mock Draft Final Pick
OT Ikem Ekwonu, NC State
Last Mock Draft Pick
OT Ikem Ekwonu, NC State
Team Needs: 1) EDGE, 2) CB, 3) WR
The Jets keep saying they’re not going to dive into the secondary with a premium pick. In draft world, that usually means 1) a team is taking a defensive back, or 2) a team is taking a defensive back.
Usually.
If it’s possible to get a great value pick at the 4, Ekwonu is it.
2022 Jets Pre-Draft Analysis
3
Houston Texans
2022 Two Round Mock Draft Final Pick
DE Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon
Last Mock Draft Pick
DE Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon
Team Needs: 1) DE, 2) OT, 3) DB
The Texans will be more into one of the offensive tackles than many might let on, but they desperately need a pass rush. They’ll take the best one on the board.
2022 Houston Pre-Draft Analysis
2
Detroit Lions
2022 Two Round Mock Draft Final Pick
DE Travon Walker, Georgia
Last Mock Draft Pick
DE Travon Walker, Georgia
Team Needs: 1) EDGE, 2) DB, 3) WR
Walker seems like he’s more speculation for a top two spot – or the No. 1 overall choice – more than being one of the two best prospects in this draft. But the Lions need an end, and Walker has the size and upside to be fantastic – even if the proven pass rush isn’t there.
2022 Detroit Pre-Draft Analysis
1
Jacksonville Jaguars
2022 Two Round Mock Draft Final Pick
DE Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan
Last Mock Draft Pick
DE Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan
Team Needs: 1) WR, 2) EDGE, 3) DT
Yeah, Georgia’s Travon Walker is the trendy No. 1 overall pick call the kids are all slamming to, but there shouldn’t be anything too crazy happening here.
The Jaguars need the best player on the board, and while that might actually be one of the offensive lineman, Hutchinson is an easy call … if it’s not walker.
2022 Jacksonville Pre-Draft Analysis
