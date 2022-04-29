2022 NFL Draft: Day Two Mock Draft Second, Third Round

2022 NFL Draft: Who’s going to go where in the second and third rounds? We figure it out in the Day Two NFL mock draft.
2022 NFL Draft: Day Two Mock Draft
– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews | @PeteFiutak
You watched the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, and like most of America, you pretended to be jacked about that interior offensive lineman or the good value defensive back.
But you want quarterbacks. You want running backs. You want … more.
It’s okay to say it – 2021 NFL Draft Day 2 is going to be more fun than 2021 NFL Draft Day 1.
Here’s the best guess for Friday with the mock draft for the second and third rounds.
2022 NFL Draft Prospect Rankings, Analysis
QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | OTs | OGs & Cs | DEs & Edge | DTs
LBs | Ss | CBs | 50 Greatest Value Draft Picks Ever
NFL Draft by college over last 5 years: 1-130 rankings
2023 NFL Draft: Top 15 Prospects By Position
2023 NFL Draft: Top 32 Overall Prospects
2 (33) Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DT Travis Jones, UConn
First Round Pick: Traded out of first round
The Buccaneers moved down and out of the first round and they’re going to field a slew of offers for this pick, but they need a defensive tackle and there’s a very good, game ready tough guy in Jones who can fit right in.
2 (34) Minnesota Vikings (from Detroit)
LB Nakobe Dean, Georgia
First Round Pick: S Lewis Cine, Georgia
The Vikings potentially played this perfectly. Dean is the biggest slider of the draft – he could’ve gone in the top 15 and no one would’ve blinked – and now he falls right into their lap. They could keep working on the secondary – Clemson CB Andrew Booth is there – but they need a versatile linebacker, too.
2 (35) Tennessee Titans (from New York)
CB Andrew Booth, Clemson
First Round Pick: WR Treylon Burks, Arkansas
The Titans didn’t want to pay the $100 million AJ Brown price tag and now need Treylon Burks to replace him. There isn’t another wide receiver to help the cause, and now it’s time to get the value corner in Booth. Like a whole slew of players who’ll go early in the second round, no one would’ve thought twice if Booth went in the top 20.
2 (36) New York Giants
LB Christian Harris, Alabama
First Round Picks: EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon; OT Evan Neal, Alabama
The Giants had an amazing first round with their pass rusher in Thibodeaux at the 5 and a relative steal in Neal at the 7. More offensive line help is possible, and a wide receiver is a thought, but they need a versatile linebacker and Harris is almost too good of a fit.
2 (37) Houston Texans
DE Arnold Ebiketie, Penn State
First Round Pick: CB Derek Stingley Jr., LSU; OG Kenyon Green, Texas A&M
It could be argued that Houston would be better off if it went offensive lineman first and then corner – not the other way around – but it got two excellent starters and a possible superstar in Stingley. It still needs to go Best Player Available, but it needs a defensive end who can get behind the line. That’s Ebiketie.
2 (38) New York Jets (from Carolina)
S Jalen Pitre, Baylor
First Round Pick: CB Ahmad Gardner, Cincinnati; WR Garrett Wilson, Ohio State; EDGE Jermaine Johnson, Florida State
How do you follow up that for a first round haul of instant talent? You keep adding to it. The Jets still need more secondary help, and they’ll have their pick of excellent safety options to choose from.
2 (39) Chicago Bears
OT Bernhard Raimann, Central Michigan
First Round Pick: Traded out of first round
The Bears desperately need a star wide receiver, but there aren’t any big value gets here like there are at other positions. They can go in several directions – cornerback is an option – but Raimann is a versatile blocker who’s a bigger need get to help keep Justin Fields healthy.
2 (40) Seattle Seahawks (from Denver)
QB Malik Willis, Liberty
First Round Pick: OT Charles Cross, Mississippi State
Would you have been shocked if the Seahawks took a quarterback at the 9? Willis fell on out of the first round – and someone might try to move up to get him. If he’s still there, this is the right time-right value pick for a franchise that can’t rely on Drew Lock to do anything special.
2 (41) Seattle Seahawks
CB Kyler Gordon, WaSHINGTON
First Round Pick: OT Charles Cross, Mississippi State
There’s a chance the Seahawks go Seahawks and go way off the grid for a guy who they just so happen to like – even though he could be had on Day 3 – but if they stay here with these two picks, they go quarterback with one, and get their corner with the other.
2 (42) Indianapolis Colts (from Washington)
OG/OT Darian Kinnard, Kentucky
First Round Pick: No first round pick
Now the Colts get to play. There will be a look at a few other offensive linemen, and a pass rusher wouldn’t be a bad call, but the versatility of Kinnard fits a bit better than the other options.
2 (43) Atlanta Falcons
EDGE Boye Mafe, Minnesota
First Round Pick: WR Drake London, USC
Would the Falcons think about going quarterback here with Matt Corral and Sam Howell sitting there? It’s possible, but they need a pass rusher, too, and there are plenty of good-value edge rushers still around.
2 (44) Cleveland Browns
WR Christian Watson, North Dakota State
First Round Pick: No first round pick
The Browns need to start getting more defensive linemen, a few pass rushers are there, and a linebacker wouldn’t be bad. But if they have a chance at the upside of the home run hitting Watson, they’ll go for it.
2 (45) Baltimore Ravens
EDGE Nik Bonitto, Oklahoma
First Round Pick: S Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame; C Tyler Linderbum, Iowa
No one does value picks like Baltimore – Hamilton at the 14 and Linderbaum at the 25? Seriously? – and it gets its choice of pass rushers still on the board. Flip a coin between waiting a year for David Ojabo and taking the right now in Bonitto.
2 (46) Detroit Lions (from Minnesota)
S Jaquan Brisker, Penn State
First Round Pick: DE Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan
You want to leave Hutchinson for the taking at the 2? Okay. Lions have to leave Jameson Williams there at the 12? Okay. Now they can go defensive back and add even more instant starters to the mix.
(However … don’t be shocked if they go with a quarterback.)
2 (47) Washington (from Indianapolis)
QB Desmond Ridder, Cincinnati
First Round Pick: WR Jahan Dotson, Penn State
Everyone’s pet quarterback pick for late in the first round will slide, but he’s got the skills and the upside to grow into a player. This is the perfect time to take him, give him a little room to ease into the job, and have him ready to take over when – not if – Carson Wentz implodes.
2 (48) Chicago Bears (from LA Chargers)
WR Skyy Moore, Western Michigan
First Round Pick: Traded out of first round
Assuming the Bears help out the offensive line with their first pick, they’ll go between a corner and a wide receiver here. Moore isn’t a No. 1 go-to receiver, but he’s too hot a prospect to slide any further.
2 (49) New Orleans Saints
QB Matt Corral, Ole Miss
First Round Picks: WR Chris Olave, Ohio State; OT Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa
The Saints got their wide receiver and offensive tackle in the first round, and now it’s time to find a long term solution at quarterback. They might have guaranteed money locked up in Jameis Winston and Andy Dalton, but Corral is too good to pass up here.
2 (50) Kansas City (from Miami)
TE Trey McBride, Colorado State
First Round Picks: CB Trent McDuffie, Washington; DE George Karlaftis, Purdue
The Chiefs did a wonderful job of getting two guys in the first round who instantly fit. There might not be a true blazer of a wide receiver on the board, so watch out for a young tight end who can handle the midrange routes so Mr. Kelce will get less attention.
2 (51) Philadelphia Eagles
RB Breece Hall, Iowa State
First Round Pick: DT Jordan Davis, Georgia
Philadelphia went from having a few key picks to getting the anchor for its defense and a killer WR in AJ Brown. All of a sudden, it’s a lot better. Now it gets its running back who can take the rushing pressure off of Jalen Hurts.
2 (52) Pittsburgh Steelers
OT Dainel Faalele, Minnesota
First Round Pick: QB Kenny Pickett, Pitt
After making the call on its quarterback – getting Pickett at the exact right time to take a shot at something great – now Pittsburgh needs to come up with more pop and power. Welcome to Faalale, and welcome to the guy who’s going to make Najee Harris the NFL’s leading rusher.
2 (53) Green Bay (from Las Vegas)
WR George PIckens, Georgia
First Round Picks: LB Quay Walker, Georgia; DT Devonte Wyatt, Georgia
Because the Packers haven’t selected enough Georgia Bulldogs …
There are a slew of wide receiver prospects to choose from – they might trade down – and they’ll take the shot the Pickens is healthy and ready to grow into a No. 1 at a value price.
2 (54) New England Patriots
LB David Ojabo, Michigan
First Round Pick: OG Cole Strange, UT Chattanooga
It’s going to be one of those picks that once it’s made, everyone will go, “oh yeah … of course.” The Patriots will wait a year for a guy who’d be a top 15 pick if he didn’t tear his Achilles tendon on his Pro Day.
2 (55) Arizona Cardinals
DE Logan Hall, Houston
First Round Pick: Traded out of first round
Arizona finally gets to have some fun. It could take one of the decent wide receivers on the board, but it needs a pass rusher and Hall is a good option this late on Day 2.
2 (56) Dallas Cowboys
DE Drake Jackson, USC
First Round Pick: OT Tyler Smith, Tulsa
The Cowboys got their offensive lineman in the first round, and now they need their pass rusher. They’ll take the shot that Jackson is ready to take his game up a few notches on the right defense and right situation for his skills.
2 (57) Buffalo Bills
RB Kenneth Walker, Michigan State
First Round Pick: CB Kaiir Elam, Florida
Elam was a wee bit of a reach, but he’s a good corner prospect who filled a need. Now the Bills have one more big piece to fill – a star running back. Walker is about to get a lot of work.
2 (58) Atlanta Falcons
QB Sam Howell, North Carolina
First Round Pick: WR Drake London, USC
The Falcons will take care of other needs with their first two picks, and now they have to come up with a better solution for the long term quarterback situation. Remember, last year at this time Howell was considered a possible No. 1 overall pick.
2 (59) Green Bay Packers
TE Charlie Kolar, Iowa State
First Round Picks: LB Quay Walker, Georgia; DT Devonte Wyatt, Georgia
Aren’t there any more Georgia Bulldogs to take? The Packers have to go with a wide receiver at some point in the second round, and another pass catcher – especially a reliable tight end – would be an instant fit.
2 (60) Tampa Bay Buccaneers
OG Dylan Parham, Memphis
First Round Pick: Traded out of first round
Assuming the Buccaneers address the depth on the defensive line with their first pick in the second round, here’s where they find more bodies to work into the offensive front.
2 (61) San Francisco 49ers
OG Logan Bruss, Wisconsin
First Round Pick: No first round pick
The 49ers finally get to pick, and they’ll have their choice between a few decent wide receiver options and helping out the offensive interior. Bruss or Dylan Parham from Memphis will be here.
2 (62) Kansas City Chiefs
S Nick Cross, Maryland
First Round Picks: CB Trent McDuffie, Washington; DE George Karlaftis, Purdue
Safety isn’t a desperate need pick, but more defensive backs are a good thing for the Chief defense. Cross is versatile enough with his speed and style to find a role. He’s also a great value pick here – he’s good enough to be a top 40 talent.
2 (63) Cincinnati Bengals
EDGE Sam Williams, Ole Miss
First Round Pick: S Daxton Hill, Michigan
It would be nice to get a decent part of the offensive line here, but the defense needs a few more playmakers. An edge rusher with Williams’ skills would work in the rotation.
2 (64) Denver Broncos (from LA Rams)
LB Leo Chenal, Wisconsin
First Round Pick: No first round pick
Denver gets a prize with its first pick in the draft. Chenal might not have all of the measurables, but he could be the team’s leading tackler right out of the box.
2022 NFL Draft: Day Two Mock Draft, Third Round
3 (65) Jacksonville Jaguars
DT Phidarian Mathis, Alabama
3 (66) Minnesota Vikings (from Detroit)
CB Marcus Jones, Houston
3 (67) New York Giants
WR John Metchie, Alabama
3 (68) Houston Texans
WR Alec Pierce, Cincinnati
3 (69) Tennessee Titans (from New York Jets)
DE Cameron Thomas, San Diego State
3 (70) Jacksonville (from Carolina)
CB Coby Bryant, Cincinnati
3 (71) Chicago Bears
CB Roger McCreary, Auburn
3 (72) Seattle Seahawks
WR Jalen Tolbert, South Alabama
3 (73) Indianapolis Colts (from Washington)
WR David Bell, Purdue
3 (74) Atlanta Falcons
WR Calvin Austin, Memphis
3 (75) Denver Broncos
OT Nicholas Petit-Frere, Ohio State
3 (76) Baltimore Ravens
WR Wan’Dale Robinson, Kentucky
3 (77) Minnesota Vikings
DT DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M
3 (78) Cleveland Browns
DE Joshua Paschal, Kentucky
3 (79) Los Angeles Chargers
DT Perrion Winfrey, Oklahoma
3 (80) Houston Texans (from New Orleans)
S Bryan Cook, Cincinnati
3 (81) New York Giants (from Miami)
EDGE DeAngelo Malone, WKU
3 (82) Atlanta Falcons
LB Troy Anderson, Montana State
3 (83) Philadelphia Eagles
LB Malcolm Rodriguez, Oklahoma State
3 (84) Pittsburgh Steelers
CB/S Alontae Taylor, Pittsburgh
3 (85) New England Patriots
TE Isaiah Likely, Coastal Carolina
3 (86) Las Vegas Raiders
OT/OG Sean Rhyan, UCLA
3 (87) Arizona Cardinals
OT Abraham Lucas, Washington State
3 (88) Dallas Cowboys
DT Neil Farrell, LSU
3 (89) Buffalo Bills
LB Channing Tindall, Georgia
3 (90) Tennessee Titans
TE Greg Dulcich, UCLA
3 (91) Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CB Zyon McCollum, Sam Houston
3 (92) Green Bay Packers
CB Damarri Mathis, Pitt
3 (93) San Francisco 49ers
CB Tariq Woolen, UTSA
3 (94) New England Patriots (from Kansas City)
S JT Woods, Baylor
3 (95) Cincinnati Bengals
OG Luke Goedeke, Central Michigan
3 (96) Denver Broncos (from LA Rams)
DE Eyioma Uwazurike, Iowa State
3 (97) Detroit Lions
S Tycen Anderson, Toledo
3 (98) Washington Commanders (from New Orleans)
OT Kellen Diesch, Arizona State
3 (99) Cleveland Browns
LB Chad Muma, Wyoming
3 (100) Arizona Cardinals (from Baltimore)
LB Aaron Hansford, Texas A&M
3 (101) New York Jets (from Philadelphia)
C/OG Luke Fortner, Kentucky
3 (102) Miami Dolphins (from San Francisco)
RB Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M
3 (103) Kansas City Chiefs
CB Cam Taylor-Britt, Nebraska
3 (104) Los Angeles Rams
EDGE Kingsley Enagbare, South Carolina
3 (105) San Francisco 49ers
TE Jelani Woods, Virginia
2022 NFL Draft Prospect Rankings, Analysis
QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | OTs | OGs & Cs | DEs & Edge | DTs
LBs | Ss | CBs | 50 Greatest Value Draft Picks Ever
NFL Draft by college over last 5 years: 1-130 rankings