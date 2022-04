2022 NFL Draft: Day 3 Needs, Picks For Each Team, Mock Draft Prospects

2022 NFL Draft: Team by team look at the possibilities for each remaining Day 3 pick for rounds 4, 5, 6, 7

2022 NFL Draft: Day 3 Needs For Each Team

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews | @PeteFiutak

Traditionally and statistically, Day 3 of the NFL Draft is a total wasteland. You’re far, far better packaging your picks to move up into the top three rounds of a future draft – the odds of getting a consistently decent starter are shockingly small.

But every team thinks it can make magic out of the Day 3 mess of prospects, and it’s worth a shot to dumb-luck into a possible mainstay. What are the remaining needs that need to be filled for each team? Here are every team’s picks so far with the possibilities of who they could get.

Of course this all blows up once the trades start flying, but the idea is to give a rough snapshot of what each team might be able to do.