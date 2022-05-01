2022 NFL Draft: College Football Conference Rankings. How Did They Do?

2022 NFL Draft: College Football Conference Rankings. How Did They Do?

College Football Features

2022 NFL Draft: College Football Conference Rankings. How Did They Do?

By April 30, 2022 9:34 pm

By |

Which college football conference won the 2022 NFL Draft? Where do they all rank when it comes to sending players to the next level?

2022 NFL Draft: College Conference Rankings

How did all the college football conferences do in the 2022 NFL Draft?

You can pretty much guess who the stars of the college football conference show were, but by how much?

A conference gets 7 points for each first round draft pick, 6 for a second, 5 for a third, 4 for a fourth, 3 for a fifth, 2 for a sixth, and 1 for a seventh round selection.

12. Sun Belt

Total Points: 21
Total Players Drafted: 6
Total Picks By Rounds
1st 0, 2nd 0, 3rd 0, 4th 0, 5th 0, 6th 0, 7th 0
NFL Draft Conference Rankings
2021: 12, 2020: 11, 2019: 11, 2018: 11

Sun Belt Winner 
Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns

2 players, 8 points
4 (111) New York Jets (from Carolina) – OT Max Mitchell
4 (113) Washington – S Percy Butler

T2 Coastal Carolina 5
T2 South Alabama 5
4 Appalachian State 2
T5 Arkansas State 0
T5 Georgia Southern 0
T5 Georgia State 0
T5 Texas State 0
T5 Troy 0
T5 ULM 0

11. Conference USA

Total Points: 22
Total Players Drafted: 6
Total Picks By Rounds
1st 0, 2nd 0, 3rd 0, 4th 0, 5th 0, 6th 0, 7th 0
NFL Draft Conference Rankings
2021: T9, 2020: 9, 2019: 10, 2018: 8

Conference USA Winner 
WKU Hilltoppers

2 players, 9 points
3 (82) Atlanta – EDGE DeAngelo Malone
4 (137) New England (from Carolina) – QB Bailey Zappe

2 UTSA 7
3 UAB 5
4 Marshall 1
T5 Charlotte
T5 FIU
T5 Florida Atlantic
T5 Middle Tennessee
T5 Old Dominion
T5 North Texas
T5 Southern Miss
T5 UTEP

10. Independents

Total Points: 23
Total Players Drafted: 5
Total Picks By Rounds
1st 1, 2nd 0, 3rd 2, 4th 0, 5th 2, 6th 0, 7th 0
NFL Draft Conference Rankings
2021: 7, 2020: 7, 2019: 7, 2018: 9

Independents Winner 
Notre Dame

2 players, 10 points
1 (14) Baltimore – S Kyle Hamilton
5 (164) Los Angeles Rams (from Las Vegas) – RB Kyren Williams

T2 Liberty 5
T2 UConn 5
4 BYU 3
T5 Army 0
T5 UMass 0
T5 New Mexico State 0

9. MAC

Total Points: 26
Total Players Drafted: 6
Total Picks By Rounds
1st 0, 2nd 2, 3rd 1, 4th 0, 5th 3, 6th 0, 7th 0
NFL Draft Conference Rankings
2021: T9, 2020: 11, 2019: 8, 2018: 10

MAC Winner 
Central Michigan Chippewas

2 players, 11 points
2 (57) Tampa Bay (from Buffalo) – OG Luke Goedeke
3 (77) Indianapolis (from Minnesota) – OT Bernhard Raimann

T2 Toledo 6
T2 Western Michigan 6
4 Miami University 3
T5 Akron 0
T5 Ball State 0
T5 Bowling Green 0
T5 Buffalo 0
T5 Eastern Michigan 0
T5 Northern Illinois 0
T5 Ohio 0
T5 Western Michigan 0

8. Mountain West

Total Points: 63
Total Players Drafted: 11
Total Picks By Rounds
1st 0, 2nd 1, 3rd 2, 4th 2, 5th 3, 6th 3, 7th 0
NFL Draft Conference Rankings
2021: 11, 2020: 8, 2019: 9, 2018: 7

Mountain West Winner 
San Diego State Aztecs

4 players, 13 points
3 (87) Arizona – DE Cameron Thomas
4 (112) New York Giants (from Chicago) – TE Daniel Bellinger
4 (132) Green Bay – WR Romeo Doubs
6 (186) Chicago – OT Zachary Thomas

2 Nevada 7
3 Colorado State 6
4 Wyoming 5
T5 Boise State 3
T5 Fresno State 3
7 Air Force 2
T8 Hawaii 0
T8 New Mexico 0
T8 San Jose State 0
T8 UNLV 0
T8 Utah State 0

7. FCS Schools

Total Points: 75
Total Players Drafted: 25
Total Picks By Rounds
1st 2, 2nd 2, 3rd 0, 4th 4, 5th 5, 6th 6, 7th 6
NFL Draft Conference Rankings
2021: 8, 2020: 9, 2019: 10, 2018: 8

FCS Winner 
North Dakota State Bison

2 players,  10 points
2 (34) Green Bay (from Detroit) – WR Christian Watson
4 (136) Cincinnati – OT Cordell Volson

T2 Montana State 7
T2 Northern Iowa 7
T2 UT Chattanooga 7
5 South Dakota State 5
6 Fayetteville State 4
T7 Missouri State 3
T7 North Dakota 3
T7 Sam Houston 3
T7 Samford 3
T7 Southern Utah 3
T12 Fordham 2
T12 NW Missouri State 2
T12 Ouachita Baptist 2
T12 Villanova 2
T12 Youngstown State 2
T17 Jackson State 1
T17 Lenoir-Rhyne 1
T17 South Carolina State 1
T17 Southern 1
T17 Valdosta State 1
T17 Yale 1

T6. ACC

Total Points: 76
Total Players Drafted: 21
Total Picks By Rounds
1st 4, 2nd 1, 3rd 2, 4th 2, 5th 4, 6th 4, 7th 4
NFL Draft Conference Rankings
2021: 3, 2020: 4, 2019: 4, 2018: 2

ACC Winner 
North Carolina Tar Heels

4 players, 14 points
3 (67) New York Giants – OG Joshua Ezeudu
5 (144) Washington (from Carolina) – QB Sam Howell
5 (169) Minnesota (from Las Vegas) – RB Ty Chandler
5 (173) New York Giants (from Kansas City) – OG Marcus McKethan

2 Pitt 11
3 Virginia Tech 9
4 NC State 8
T5 Boston College 7
T5 Clemson 7
T5 Florida State 7
8 Wake Forest 6
9 Virginia 5
T10 Georgia Tech 1
T10 Miami 1
T12 Duke 0
T12 Louisville 0
T12 Syracuse 0

T6. Big 12

Total Points: 76
Total Players Drafted: 25
Total Picks By Rounds
1st 0, 2nd 4, 3rd 3, 4th 4, 5th 1, 6th 5, 7th 8
NFL Draft Conference Rankings
2021: 5, 2020: 5, 2019: 5, 2018: 5

Big 12 Winner 
Baylor Bears

6 players, 22 points
2 (37) Houston – S Jalen Pitre
2 (50) New England (from Kansas City) – WR Tyquan Thornton
3 (79) Los Angeles Chargers – S JT Woods
3 (89) Buffalo – LB Terrel Bernard
6 (203) Chicago (from Buffalo) – RB Trestan Ebner
7 (242) Carolina (from New England) – CB Kalon Barnes

2 Oklahoma 22
3 Iowa State 15
T4 Oklahoma State 5
T4 Texas Tech 5
T6 Kansas 2
T6 Kansas State 2
T8 TCU 0
T8 Texas 0
T8 West Virginia 0

4. American Athletic Conference

Total Points: 81
Total Players Drafted: 19
Total Picks By Rounds
1st 2, 2nd 3, 3rd 5, 4th 3, 5th 1, 6th 4, 7th 1
NFL Draft Conference Rankings
2021: 6, 2020: 6, 2019: 6, 2018: 6

AAC Winner 
Cincinnati Bearcats

9 players, 40 points
1 (4) New York Jets – CB Ahmad Gardner
2 (53) Indianapolis (from Green Bay) – WR Alec Pierce
2 (62) Kansas City – S Bryan Cook
3 (74) Atlanta – QB Desmond Ridder
3 (100) Arizona (from Baltimore) – DE Myjai Sanders
4 (109) Seattle (from NY Jets) – CB Coby Bryant
5 (156) Cleveland (from Minnesota) – RB Jerome Ford
6 (182) New York Giants – LB Darrian Beavers
6 (216) Indianapolis – DT Curtis Brooks

2 Houston 15
3 Memphis 9
4 Tulsa 8
5 SMU 7
6 UCF 2
T7 East Carolina 0
T7 Navy 0
T7 Temple 0
T7 Tulane 0
T7 USF 0

3. Pac-12

Total Points: 95
Total Players Drafted: 25
Total Picks By Rounds
1st 4, 2nd 2, 3rd 4, 4th 2, 5th 6, 6th 2, 7th 5
NFL Draft Conference Rankings
2021: 4, 2020: 3, 2019: 3, 2018: 4

Pac-12 Winner 
Washington Huskies

4 players, 20 points
1 (21) Kansas City (from New England) – CB Trent McDuffie
2 (39) Chicago – CB Kyler Gordon
4 (106) Tampa Bay (from Jacksonville) – TE Cade Otton
5 (171) Denver (from Green Bay) – C Luke Wattenberg

2 UCLA 19
3 USC 15
4 Arizona State 13
T5 Oregon 7
T5 Utah 7
7 Washington State 6
T8 Oregon State 3
T8 Stanford 3
10 Cal 2
T11 Arizona 0
T11 Colorado 0

2. Big Ten

Total Points: 187
Total Players Drafted: 45
Total Picks By Rounds
1st 7, 2nd 7, 3rd 7, 4th 7, 5th 3, 6th 7, 7th 10
NFL Draft Conference Rankings
2021: 2, 2020: 2, 2019: 2, 2018: 2

Big Ten Winner 
Michigan Wolverines

6 players, 31 points
1 (2) Detroit- DE Aidan Hutchinson
1 (31) Cincinnati – S Daxton Hill
2 (45) Baltimore- EDGE David Ojabo
2 (48) Chicago (from LA Chargers) – S Jaquan Brisker
4 (131) Tennessee – RB Hasaan Haskins
7 (245) New England (from Dallas) – OG Andrew Stueber

2 Ohio State 28
3 Penn State 25
4 Wisconsin 17
5 Minnesota 15
T6 Nebraska 13
T6 Purdue 13
T8 Iowa 11
T8 Michigan State 11
10 Maryland 9
11 Illinois 4
12 Indiana 3
13 Rutgers 2
14 Northwestern 0

1. SEC

Total Points: 285
Total Players Drafted: 64
Total Picks By Rounds
1st 12, 2nd 10, 3rd 11, 4th 9, 5th 6, 6th 11, 7th 5
NFL Draft Conference Rankings
2021: 1, 2020: 1, 2019: 1, 2018: 1

SEC Winner 
Georgia Bulldogs

15 players, 73 points
1 (1) Jacksonville – DE Travon Walker,
1 (13) Philadelphia (from Houston) – DT Jordan Davis
1 (22) Green Bay (from Las Vegas) – LB Quay Walker
1 (28) Green Bay – DT Devonte Wyatt
1 (32) Minnesota (from Detroit) – S Lewis Cine
2 (52) Pittsburgh – WR George Pickens
2 (63) Buffalo (from Cincinnati) – RB James Cook
3 (83) Philadelphia – LB Nakobe Dean
3 (102) Miami (from San Francisco) – LB Channing Tindall
4 (122) Las Vegas (from Minnesota) – RB Zamir White
4 (133) Tampa Bay – P Jake Camarda
6 (190) Atlanta – OG Justin Shaffer
6 (195) Los Angeles Chargers – OG Jamaree Sayler
6 (212) Los Angeles Rams – CB Derion Kendrick
6 (213) Atlanta – TE John FitzPatrick

2 Alabama 40
3 LSU 39
T4 Kentucky 20
T4 Texas A&M 20
T6 Ole Miss 18
T6 Tennessee 18
8 Florida 16
9 Mississippi State 12
10 Arkansas 11
T11 Auburn 6
T11 Missouri 6
T11 South Carolina 6
14 Vanderbilt 0

