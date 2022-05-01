2022 NFL Draft: College Football Conference Rankings. How Did They Do?

Which college football conference won the 2022 NFL Draft? Where do they all rank when it comes to sending players to the next level?

2022 NFL Draft: College Conference Rankings

How did all the college football conferences do in the 2022 NFL Draft?

You can pretty much guess who the stars of the college football conference show were, but by how much?

A conference gets 7 points for each first round draft pick, 6 for a second, 5 for a third, 4 for a fourth, 3 for a fifth, 2 for a sixth, and 1 for a seventh round selection.