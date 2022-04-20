2022 NFL Draft: Best Picks of All-Time From Every SEC School

Who are the best NFL Draft picks from each of the SEC programs? Which players turned into the greatest stars at the next level?

Who were the best NFL draft picks from every SEC school?

Considering the conference dominates the NFL draft with all of its talent, you’d think this would be easy – roughly a quarter of every draft lately is made up by SEC players – but this is way harder than you might think.

This isn’t a list of the top pro players to come from the SEC schools – these are the best draft picks.

If an SEC player came up with a great career for someone other than the team that drafted him, he’s not on this list, or he’s diminished a bit.

The goal with any draft pick is to get a player who performs at a high level for a long period of time, so longevity matters.

