2022 NFL Draft: Best Picks of All-Time From Every Big Ten School

Who are the best NFL Draft picks from every Big Ten program? Which players turned into the greatest stars at the next level?

With the history of the Big Ten there are loads and loads of Hall of Famers and all-time great NFL draft picks to choose from. So who are the best of all-time coming from the conference?

This isn’t a list of the top pro players to come from the Big Ten schools – these are the best draft picks.

The guys who had great careers for someone other than teams that drafted them get knocked down a peg, or aren’t on the list at all. For example, Purdue’s Drew Brees was obviously an all-time NFL great, but for New Orleans, not the Chargers.

The goal for any draft pick is to get a player who performs at a high level for a long period of time, so longevity matters over one short burst of greatness.

