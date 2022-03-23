2022 Missouri Football Schedule: 3 Things To Know

The Tigers have to go to Auburn to start the SEC season, and they have their annual date at Arkansas to end the season – the Hogs come to Columbia – and that’s about as light as it gets.

There’s no Alabama or Texas A&M to deal with, Ole Miss and that offense isn’t on the slate, and missing LSU and whatever Mississippi State will be – you don’t want to deal with that offense if it starts working – is nothing to complain about.