2022 Mississippi State Football Schedule: 3 Things To Know

Mississippi State football schedule 2022: Who does Mississippi State miss on the SEC schedule and what are 3 things to know?
Mississippi State Football Schedule: Who do the Bulldogs miss from the SEC slate?
Kentucky isn’t the easy out it used to be several years ago, and this season the annual cross-division date for Mississippi State is in Lexington.
But it gets worse.
The other date against the East is against … Georgia.
Missing Florida and Tennessee is fine, but there’s no Vanderbilt or Missouri, and playing South Carolina wouldn’t be that bad.
Dealing with the Dawgs and going on the road against the Cats is just part of the interesting slate …
Mississippi State Football Schedule What To Know: It's certainly not boring
Bowling Green in late September and East Tennessee State in November are sure-win non-conference games, but that’s about it for the – should be – sure things.
The loss to Memphis last season was one of the weirder games of the season. The opener against the Tigers isn’t a guaranteed, and neither is the road trip to face a much-improved Arizona.
But if Mississippi State is going to make a big push to be a whole lot better, it has to be good enough to beat Memphis and Arizona. After that, the SEC season starts at LSU.
Three straight road games will help, and the team doesn’t leave the Mississippi after October 22nd, but …
Mississippi State Football Schedule What To Know: What does it all really mean?
Again, it’s not a boring schedule with a whole lot of challenges from start to finish.
The Alabama game is in Tuscaloosa, but getting Texas A&M and Auburn at home should help. The bigger break is the Egg Bowl – it’s on the road, but Ole Miss has to go to Arkansas five days before it, and Mississippi State gets a light scrimmage against East Tennessee State.
It’s a Mike Leach-coached team. No matter what the schedule, there’s going to be an inexplicable clunker somewhere – maybe a few – and there’s going to be a lights-out performance no one will see coming at some point.
Schedule-wise, though, even coming from the SEC West there’s no reason to accept anything less than a winning season with this slate.