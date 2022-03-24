2022 Mississippi State Football Schedule: 3 Things To Know

Mississippi State Football Schedule: Who do the Bulldogs miss from the SEC slate?

Kentucky isn’t the easy out it used to be several years ago, and this season the annual cross-division date for Mississippi State is in Lexington.

But it gets worse.

The other date against the East is against … Georgia.

Missing Florida and Tennessee is fine, but there’s no Vanderbilt or Missouri, and playing South Carolina wouldn’t be that bad.

Dealing with the Dawgs and going on the road against the Cats is just part of the interesting slate …