2022 LSU Football Schedule: 3 Things To Know

LSU Football Schedule: Who do the Tigers miss from the SEC slate?

LSU has to play Florida every year from the East. If you’re going to catch the Gators on the road, you might as well do it when things are rebuilding a bit in the start of the Billy Napier era.

New Tiger head coach Brian Kelly gets to deal with the Tennessee offense the week before heading over to Gainesville. On the down side, there’s no Vanderbilt from the East, and there’s no Kentucky, Missouri, or South Carolina.

But there’s also no Georgia to deal with from the other division.